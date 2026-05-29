Fort Buchanan Strengthens Spiritual Readiness with Change of Stole Ceremony

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — Service members, families and civilian teammates gathered at the installation chapel May 29 to witness the Change of Stole Ceremony between Chaplain (Maj.) Joseph Okpe and Chaplain (Maj.) Farlin Reynoso, the incoming garrison command chaplain at Fort Buchanan.

The stole is a narrow strip of cloth worn by ministers as a symbol of spiritual leadership and responsibility. Within the Army Chaplain Corps, a Change of Stole ceremony represents the transfer of spiritual leadership and pastoral care from one chaplain to another.

Lt. Col. Sean K. Cook, deputy garrison commander at Fort Buchanan, served as the presiding officer during the ceremony.

“The garrison command chaplain position is about commitment and dedication. There are a lot of responsibilities involved — looking after the souls of the community and overseeing the command religious program across the force, regardless of component. It is a big undertaking. Thank you, Chaplain Okpe, for everything you have done during the last three years,” said Cook.

Cook also welcomed Reynoso to the installation team.

“For Chaplain Reynoso, I know you are ready for this commitment. I have already seen your dedication and commitment. Welcome to the team,” Cook added.

Retired Chaplain (Maj. Gen.) Douglas Carver, the Army’s 22nd Chief of Chaplains, attended as the distinguished guest speaker.

“The changing of the stole from one chaplain to another symbolizes the passing of spiritual authority. It is about passing down wisdom from one religious leader to another. It is about taking the weight of responsibility for the religious community at Fort Buchanan. In that process you must remember that if you are going to be successful in any position of authority, you must depend on God as your source of strength,” said Carver.

Okpe reflected on his time serving the Fort Buchanan community and expressed gratitude for the support received during his tenure.

“To the members of the Fort Buchanan community, thank you for your love, your prayers and your encouragement during these past three years. We leave with grateful hearts. The memories we created here in Puerto Rico will remain with us forever,” said Okpe.

Okpe also highlighted the importance of partnerships across the military community.

“The commitment of the 1st Mission Support Command and the Puerto Rico National Guard in executing the Religious Partner Support Agreement greatly strengthened our mission here. I ask that you provide Chaplain Reynoso the same excellent support you provided me,” Okpe said.

During his remarks, Reynoso expressed excitement and humility as he assumed his new responsibilities.

“This is an amazing opportunity. I still cannot believe I am here,” said Reynoso. “I am committed to continuing Chaplain Okpe’s legacy. I look forward to serving you. For God and country, we are the Army’s home, “said Reynoso.

Military chaplains are considered force multipliers who strengthen the human dimension of combat readiness. By nurturing the spirit, caring for the wounded and honoring the fallen, chaplains help ensure warfighters remain morally and spiritually prepared to accomplish the mission.

With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports a military community of approximately 15,000 service members, including Active Duty, Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve and Navy Reserve personnel. As the Army’s home in the Caribbean, the installation enhances readiness and enables the deployment of military forces anytime, anywhere.