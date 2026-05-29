Alamogordo and Holloman win Altus Community Support Award for second time in three years

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — The city of Alamogordo, N.M., and Holloman Air Force Base received the 2025 Altus Community Support Award (Altus Trophy) during a ceremony May 20 at the Sgt. Willie Estrada Memorial Civic Center, marking the second time in three years the community and installation have earned the prestigious honor.

Presented in partnership with Air Education and Training Command and the Altus Military Affairs Committee, the award recognizes communities that go “above and beyond” in support of local AETC units. Selection criteria include education, housing, quality of life, volunteerism, economic integration and mission readiness.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Clark J. Quinn, Air Education and Training Command commander, delivered the keynote address and highlighted Alamogordo’s reputation as a model military-civilian partnership.

"The reason we’re here tonight is because of the care and commitment you have for the Airmen and families of this base," said Quinn.

U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, and Alamogordo Mayor Sharon McDonald also addressed attendees during the ceremony.

“I am incredibly proud of our community’s achievement in securing the 2025 Altus Community Support Award,” McDonald said. “This honor is a testament to the exceptional leadership, partnerships and volunteer efforts that continue to strengthen the bond between Alamogordo and Holloman Air Force Base.”

The community’s nomination package highlighted several initiatives supporting military members and families assigned to Holloman.

“Our community has worked tirelessly to ensure that our bond with Holloman is not merely spoken but demonstrated,” said Jerret Perry, Alamogordo Chamber of Commerce executive director.

The Alamogordo Five & Thrive Guide, led by Danielle Rondelez, connects military families with online information on housing, education, health care, spouse employment and community services.

Education investments also played a central role in the city’s selection. Through the Public School on Military Installation program, officials secured $34.2 million for a new Holloman Elementary School and $59.6 million for Holloman Middle School to support military-connected students and families.

“The Altus Military Affairs Committee looks for communities that don’t just host an installation, but truly integrate and uplift its service members,” said Dr. Joe Leverett, committee president. “With monumental investments in education and proactive approaches to housing and quality of life, Alamogordo has proven once again why they are incredibly deserving of this recognition.”

Local leaders additionally highlighted ongoing efforts to address housing shortages affecting service members. The Sendero Alamo Apartments project near Mesa Village is expected to provide additional off-base housing options for military families.

Volunteerism and community integration were also emphasized throughout the nomination process. Military personnel contributed thousands of volunteer hours supporting downtown redevelopment projects, the Dudley School restoration, local nonprofit initiatives and continued work on the Gateway Freedom Monument featuring a restored F-4 Phantom II aircraft.

According to project organizers, the F-4 restoration effort alone required more than 11,500 volunteer hours from active-duty Airmen, veterans, contractors and community members.

Airmen assigned to the 49th Wing support national defense objectives worldwide while training F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots and MQ-9 Reaper pilots and sensor operators, directly contributing to the development of combat-ready Airmen and Guardians generating combat power.