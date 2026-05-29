Lightning’s Edge Delivers a Thrilling Christian Fantasy Adventure of Faith, Survival, and Destiny

Lightning's Edge- A Christian Portal Fantasy- Survival, Faith and Destiny in a Lost World (Lost World Odyssey Book 1)

C. Buck Jones introduces readers to a gripping portal fantasy where ancient prophecy, spiritual purpose, and survival collide in a dangerous lost world.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans of epic fantasy and faith-driven storytelling have a powerful new adventure to discover with Lightning’s Edge: A Christian Portal Fantasy: Survival, Faith and Destiny in a Lost World, the debut installment in the Lost World Odyssey series by author C. Buck Jones. Combining pulse-pounding action, spiritual depth, and immersive world-building, the novel offers readers a compelling journey through a mysterious realm where destiny and divine purpose shape every step.

The story follows Ryan, an ordinary man whose life changes instantly after a lightning strike transports him into Almirosia, a primeval lost world filled with winged tribes, ruthless slavers, hidden prophecies, and forgotten faith. Stranded in an unfamiliar and dangerous land with no clear path home, Ryan is forced to confront fear, survival, and the growing realization that his arrival may have been part of something far greater than chance.

As Ryan navigates the harsh realities of Almirosia, he encounters allies and enemies that challenge both his courage and his beliefs. Guided by a mysterious shaman and an unlikely tribe, he begins uncovering ancient truths tied to prophecy, redemption, and a calling that followed him through the storm. The deeper he journeys into the lost world, the clearer it becomes that escaping may not be his true purpose.

Inspired by classic fantasy authors such as Stephen R. Lawhead, C.S. Lewis, and N.D. Wilson, Jones crafted Lightning’s Edge to combine high-stakes adventure with meaningful spiritual themes. The novel explores questions of faith, identity, and transformation while delivering the suspense and wonder fantasy readers crave.

Through Ryan’s journey, Jones emphasizes that destiny often emerges through hardship, sacrifice, and the willingness to answer a calling despite fear and uncertainty.

The novel has already earned praise from readers and reviewers for its emotional depth, cinematic pacing, and immersive storytelling. Readers’ Favorite described the book as “a page-turner from start to finish,” highlighting Jones’ ability to balance poignant moments with constant tension and danger. With strong reader reception and growing attention within Christian speculative fiction circles, the novel is positioned to resonate with audiences seeking both entertainment and spiritual substance.

C. Buck Jones is an author passionate about creating imaginative stories that combine adventure, faith, and meaningful character transformation. Through richly developed worlds and emotionally driven narratives, his work encourages readers to explore courage, redemption, and the deeper purpose that often emerges through life’s greatest trials.

The book is available at:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DHSS4M6T

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