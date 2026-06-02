Kukun Launches Permits API to Make Building Permits the Default Data Layer for Underwriting and Real Estate AI

Property intelligence for AI

750M+ U.S. building permits, sub-permit-enriched, daily-refreshed, fully searchable for to lenders, insurers, real estate platforms, and AI developers

Permits should be a standard data input for any company underwriting, insuring, valuing, or building AI for U.S. residential property” — Raf Howery

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kukun today announced the general availability of the Kukun Permits API v1, opening direct programmatic access to the largest normalized U.S. permit corpus available — 750 million permits across 57 million parcels and 2,400+ jurisdictions in all 50 states, refreshed daily, with sub-permit enrichment that surfaces approximately 40% more major residential activity than raw municipal feeds. The API gives lenders, insurers, valuation platforms, real estate technology companies, and AI developers full-text search, multi-dimensional filtering, and geo-distance queries against the permit record on any property.Building permits are the richest record of what has actually been done to a property — remodels, replacements, installs, additions. Until now, accessing that signal at national scale required custom data pipelines, manual normalization across thousands of municipal systems, and significant ML work to reconstruct projects filed as separate sub-permits. The Kukun Permits API removes those barriers in a single integration.“Permits should be a standard data input for any company underwriting, insuring, valuing, or building AI for U.S. residential property,” said Raf Howery, CEO of Kukun. “A permit is filed before the work happens — the leading signal for everything downstream. Kukun has the only national, enriched, query-ready permit dataset at this scale, refreshed daily, with sub-permit enrichment no other feed matches, and an AVM built on the same data by Kukun and other well AVM providers in the market. This API makes that data default-on for the industry.”The API delivers full-text search across permit descriptions; filtering by status, label, address, city, state, ZIP, county, and jurisdiction; geo-distance search; daily-refreshed permit history at the parcel level; cost replenishment for the ~50% of U.S. permits that arrive without contractor-declared values — Kukun fills the gap using its labeled taxonomy and proprietary ARVE renovation cost dataset; and a normalized taxonomy of 25+ project categories. Standard REST, bearer-token authentication, JSON responses.Kukun customers — including some of the largest U.S. banks, mortgage lenders, insurance carriers, and real estate data platforms — already use Kukun permit data in production for underwriting, valuation, retention, and risk workflows. The Permits API widens that access to every team building real estate AI today.The property state graph behind the APIThe Permits API is one entry point to a broader integrated data layer Kukun has spent twelve years building — the property state graph: permits joined to PICO™ (a 500–850 FICO-style condition score, the only national portable condition scalar in residential real estate), a contractor graph (2.4M+ verified profiles with the only independent reliability rating), and ARVE (region- and project-specific renovation costs calibrated against actual permit-declared values). Permits feed PICO; contractor-declared values feed ARVE; ARVE replenishes permit cost gaps; the integrated graph powers Kukun and other leading vendors' AVM.What’s nextA Kukun Model Context Protocol (MCP) server is in active development — an open-protocol layer that makes the property state graph natively callable by any AI agent or framework, including Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, and LangChain. An open standard for AI agents to reach property data in one configuration step — not a closed chat product.About KukunKukun is the property state graph — the integrated data layer (permits, condition, contractor, renovation cost) that grounds modern real estate AI. Kukun’s data and intelligence are licensed by leading U.S. lenders, insurers, valuation firms, and real estate platforms. Kukun’s AVM and other AVM vendors.For API access: api@mykukun.com / sales@mykukun.com. Developer portal: portal.mykukun.com.Media contact: Alejandro Guerrero. Email. alejandro.guerroro@mykukun.com

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