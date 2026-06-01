Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty Expands Regional Footprint With Strategic Expansion Into Alabama

Louisiana-based brokerage extends its reach from Louisiana to Florida, strengthening its presence along the Crescent Coast.

This expansion represents far more than growth; it is the coming together of two respected companies united by shared values, culture, and an unwavering commitment to exceptional client service.” — CSIR Leadership

FAIRHOPE & GULF SHORES, AL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty ( CSIR ) is announcing its expansion into Fairhope and Gulf Shores, Alabama, marking a major milestone as the company extends its service area from Louisiana to Florida. Leadership cites strong growth indicators throughout coastal Alabama, making this the ideal moment to broaden the company’s footprint and meet rising demand in these rapidly developing markets.This expansion is driven by market demand, long‑term growth trajectory, and the strength of the CSIR brand. As coastal Alabama continues to attract new residents, investors, and second‑home buyers, CSIR is positioning itself to deliver elevated service in a region experiencing significant momentum.Kyle Tallo and the Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty team are deeply honored by the trust the Kaiser family has placed in them to carry forward the extraordinary foundation built by Leonard, Andrea, and Erin Kaiser."As Crescent expands into Coastal Alabama, we do so with humility, gratitude, and a relentless commitment to preserving and elevating the relationships, reputation, and community presence that have defined this market for decades," said Kyle Tallo. "Coastal Alabama is experiencing remarkable momentum, and we see a tremendous opportunity to serve the region with the elevated experience, global reach, and personalized representation that define Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty. This next chapter reflects not only our continued growth across the Gulf Coast, but our dedication to ensuring the Kaiser name remains an enduring and celebrated part of the foundation upon which this future is built.”This expansion brings meaningful benefits to clients, agents, and the broader Gulf Coast community. CSIR will now offer its signature white‑glove real estate services across four states, ensuring buyers and sellers receive unparalleled support in an up‑and‑coming market. This growth strengthens the brand’s regional presence while contributing to local economic activity and agent opportunity.“We are incredibly excited for Kaiser Sotheby’s International Realty to become part of Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty under the leadership of Kyle Tallo,” the Kaiser Family shared. “ They will continue our passion for the industry, vision for the future, and share the same energy and leadership that we do.Our Kaiser Family has been a leader in real estate since 1980 and has a long family history in the Gulf Coast Community. Kyle and his team will continue this tradition as he has been an Orange Beach property owner for many years and personally understands the lifestyle, relationships, and values that make this area so special. We firmly believe this transition represents an exciting opportunity for our agents, clients, and the continued growth of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand along the Gulf Coast.”CSIR began as Crescent, a boutique real estate office founded by Bobby Tallo in Hammond, Louisiana. Built on personalized service and deep local expertise, the company quickly earned a reputation for integrity and client‑focused representation. Its trajectory transformed when it joined the Sotheby’s International Realty network, a pivotal moment that expanded Crescent’s reach and elevated its standards to a global level.Today, as Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty (CSIR), the brokerage serves buyers, sellers, and investors across a wide range of price points, from first‑time homebuyers to multi‑million‑dollar luxury purchasers. With the strength of a globally recognized brand and the heart of a locally rooted company, CSIR remains committed to one guiding principle: exceptional service is the true measure of luxury. Whether you’re considering selling, searching for a home, or exploring investment opportunities along the Crescent Coast, CSIR advisors are here to guide you with exceptional care and expertise.You can explore CSIR’s offerings and office locations by visiting our website: crescentsothebysrealty.com10 S Church Street, Fairhope, AL, 365321550 W 2nd St, Suite 4A, Gulf Shores, AL, 36542

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