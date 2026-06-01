National Botanical Wellness Company Brings Unique Shopping Experience to Downtown Palm Springs

Sneak peek of the Mountain Rose Herbs Palm Springs Mercantile

There’s an old Hollywood charm here that lives in the architecture, the food and drink, and the pace of life. We wanted to create a unique space that feels connected to the desert and to that essence.” — Shawn Donnille | Owner & President of Mountain Rose Herbs

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mountain Rose Herbs (MRH), an Oregon-based e-commerce company known for its organic and sustainably sourced wellness products, is opening its third West Coast store location in the heart of downtown Palm Springs, California. For nearly 30 years, MRH has grown into one of the nation’s most respected sources for organic botanicals used by herbalists, chefs, craft beverage creators, and wellness enthusiasts, and is now bringing a new shopping experience to the epicenter of iconic Palm Canyon Drive.Mountain Rose Herbs Mercantile Palm Springs is designed as a place to wander, explore, and discover organic goods for natural living that inspire curiosity and support everyday self-care. Visitors will find an impressive selection of mindfully crafted culinary ingredients, artisanal teas, wellness supplements, natural body care, aromatherapy products, and gifts; all artfully displayed on thoughtfully curated antiques throughout the store footprint.“Palm Springs has always carried this sense of romance and escape,” said Shawn Donnille, owner of Mountain Rose Herbs. “There’s an old Hollywood charm here that lives in the architecture, the food and drink, and the pace of life. We wanted to create a unique space that feels connected to the desert and to that essence. Somewhere where people can slow down and elevate the sensory experience of Palm Springs and explore our organic botanical offerings in person.”The store is hosting its official grand opening celebration at 115 South Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, California from Friday, June 12 to Sunday, June 14 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. The store will host special guests Rosalee de la Foret, Jiling Lin, Mason Hutchison, and Sanja Oropeza for meet-and-greets and book signings. There will be giveaways, store-wide sales, and a live podcast. Come experience the newest addition to Palm Canyon Drive.About Mountain Rose Herbs: About Mountain Rose Herbs: Mountain Rose Herbs offers high-quality organically grown herbs, spices, teas, essential oils, and botanical goods to both retail and wholesale customers. Since 1987, they have been known for their uncompromising commitment to organic agriculture, fair trade standards, and sustainable business practices. The company’s core belief that people, plants, and planet are more important than profit guides everything they do. Learn more about Mountain Rose Herbs at www.mountainroseherbs.com

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