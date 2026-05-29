State Police Arrest Three After Observing Drug Deal at Dover Gas Station

Date Posted: Friday, May 29th, 2026

The Delaware State Police arrested 60-year-old Louis Tolson, from Magnolia, Delaware, 36-year-old Keara Harrington, of Dover, Delaware, and 32-year-old Stanley Baynard, from Greenwood, Delaware, on drug and related offenses after watching a drug transaction Tuesday night at a Dover gas station.

On May 26, 2026, at approximately 10:00 p.m., members of the Delaware State Police Special Investigations Unit were conducting surveillance at a gas station in the 2600 block of State Street in Dover, when they saw a blue pickup truck parked in the lot. The pickup was occupied by the driver, later identified as Stanley Baynard. A short time later, detectives observed a red sedan arrive and park nearby. Investigators saw the driver of the sedan, later identified as Louis Tolson, approach the pickup truck and engage in a hand-to-hand drug transaction with Baynard.

After the transaction, the sedan’s passenger, later identified as Keara Harrington, approached the pickup truck and briefly spoke with Baynard before the individuals left the area.

Investigators conducted a traffic stop on the pickup truck and contacted Baynard, who was taken into custody without incident. During a subsequent search, Detectives recovered approximately 1.44 grams of cocaine from Baynard.

Detectives also conducted a traffic stop on the red sedan and contacted Tolson and Harrington, who were both were taken into custody without incident. During a search of the vehicle, detectives recovered a digital scale.

Investigators further learned Tolson, who was on probation for a prior offense, lived with Harrington at a residence in the 4000 block of Rhode Island Drive in Dover. Members of Probation and Parole responded to the residence and located suspected narcotics in Tolson’s room. As a result, detectives obtained and executed a search warrant for the residence.

During the search, investigators recovered:

-Approximately 2.14 grams of suspected crack cocaine

-Approximately 103 bags of suspected heroin

-Additional drug paraphernalia

Baynard was issued a criminal summons for possession of a controlled substance and released from the scene.

Tolson was taken to Troop 3 where he was charged with the below listed offenses, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11, and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $44,200 cash bond.

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Harrington was taken to Troop 3 where she was charged with the below listed offenses, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11, and released on a $9,200 unsecured bond.

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.