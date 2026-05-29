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State Police Conducting Death Investigation of a 10-year-old in Smyrna

Date Posted: Friday, May 29th, 2026

Graphic titled “News Release” featuring a Delaware State Police Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Lightning driving side-by-side on a highway with aviation helicopter in the air. A silhouette map of Delaware appears on the left, the text “BecomeATrooper.com” on the bottom center, and social media icons are shown at the bottom right corner.

The Delaware State Police is conducting a death investigation of a 10-year-old in Smyrna.

On May 28, 2026, at approximately 2:00 a.m., troopers responded to a residence on Oakwynn Circle in Smyrna after a 10-year-old child was found deceased in her bedroom. During the initial investigation, responding troopers requested assistance from the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit, which has assumed the investigation.

The victim was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science to determine the cause and manner of death.

This is an active investigation.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center) is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.


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State Police Conducting Death Investigation of a 10-year-old in Smyrna

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