Diamond Mind Training Launches Veteran-Focused Continuing Education for Addiction, Recovery, and Peer Professionals

Garret Biss presenting a veteran-focused professional training session.

New live virtual trainings help addiction professionals and peer support specialists better support veterans in recovery and transition.

Many veterans aren't struggling because they're broken. They're navigating disruptions to identity, connection, purpose, and meaning that often accompany military transition.” — Garret Biss, USMC (Ret.)

NEW BERN, NC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diamond Mind Training, a veteran-led continuing education and professional training platform founded by retired Marine Corps pilot and TEDx speaker Garret Biss, has officially launched a growing catalog of live virtual trainings focused on veteran mental health, military transition, addiction recovery, resilience, and post-traumatic growth.

The platform was created in response to increasing demand for practical, veteran-informed education among addiction and behavioral health professionals, peer support specialists, recovery organizations, and others serving military-connected populations.

"Many veterans are not struggling because they're broken. They're navigating disruptions to identity, connection, purpose, and meaning that often accompany military transition," said Biss. "Professionals need tools that help them understand those deeper dynamics, not just the symptoms that emerge from them."

The launch of Diamond Mind Training represents an expansion of Biss's veteran-focused speaking, training, and consulting work. After years of delivering conference presentations, professional trainings, and continuing education sessions for addiction, recovery, and peer support audiences, the new platform provides a centralized way for professionals nationwide to access training opportunities focused on veteran mental health, resilience, recovery, and military transition.

Diamond Mind Training provides live virtual continuing education designed to help professionals better understand veteran experiences and improve engagement, communication, recovery outcomes, and long-term support.

Current training topics include:

• Understanding Veterans & Military Transition

• Post-Traumatic Growth in Veteran Recovery

• Reconnection, Regulation, & Resilience

• Strengths-Based Approaches to Veteran Wellness and Recovery

The training platform integrates military and recovery lived experience with evidence-informed frameworks, practical tools, and real-world applications for professionals working directly with veterans and military-connected populations.

Biss has recently delivered continuing education and professional training for organizations including the Alabama Department of Mental Health, Prevention First, Coastal Horizons, and numerous conferences serving behavioral health, recovery, and peer support audiences nationwide.

Diamond Mind Training is an approved continuing education provider through NAADAC, the National Association for Addiction Professionals, and the North Carolina Addictions Specialist Professional Practice Board (NCASPPB) and is actively pursuing additional state-specific approvals to expand access to continuing education opportunities for addiction professionals, peer support specialists, and recovery-focused organizations nationwide.

Early participant feedback has highlighted the platform's practical focus and unique perspective.

"I appreciate looking at transition with a different perspective," shared one participant.

Another attendee noted, "Garret did an excellent job explaining the ways identity, purpose, and meaning are negatively affected by transition. It is a cultural shift, a loss from the tribe, and a shock to the identity."

Diamond Mind Training offers multiple live virtual training sessions each month and plans to continue expanding its continuing education catalog, state-specific approvals, and training partnerships throughout 2026.

More information, training schedules, and registration details can be found at https://DiamondMindTraining.com.

About Diamond Mind Training

Diamond Mind Training provides veteran-focused continuing education and professional training for addiction and recovery professionals, peer support specialists, recovery organizations, veteran-serving organizations, and other helping professionals. Founded by Garret Biss, USMC (Ret.), the organization specializes in military transition, resilience, post-traumatic growth, addiction recovery, and strengths-based approaches to veteran wellness.

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