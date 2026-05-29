Supported by Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon and local lawmakers and advocacy groups: Federal legislation introduced to strengthen laws and combat human trafficking and sexual exploitation of children

Courtesy of the office of Congressman Troy E. Nehls:

Congressman Troy E. Nehls (R-TX-22) introduced the Preventing Trafficking of Minors Act of 2026, legislation that would strengthen existing federal law and help prevent the human trafficking and sexual exploitation of children. Congressmen Gabe Evans (R-CO-08) and Wesley Hunt (R-TX-38) are original cosponsors of this legislation.

“I’m sending a clear message,” said Congressman Nehls. “The exploitation of children will not be tolerated in the United States. My legislation aims to dismantle the demand side of trafficking while strengthening protections for minors. Those who exploit vulnerable individuals, including our nation’s children, should not be able to evade accountability for their heinous actions.”

“As a former cop, I’ve seen the devastating reality of child sexual exploitation firsthand—and it’s something I do not take lightly,” said Congressman Evans. “Children should never be targeted for sex trafficking, or any other forms of misconduct, and anyone who seeks to do so must be held fully accountable. Gaps in current law have allowed predators to evade justice by hiding behind technicalities. This is unacceptable. We need clear, enforceable protections that ensure those who sex traffic or attempt to coerce minors face serious consequences. This legislation is about standing up for victims and making it absolutely clear: if you prey on children, you will be prosecuted.”

Specifically, the Preventing Trafficking of Minors Act of 2026 would amend federal law to clearly

prohibit not only coercion and enticement, but also the act of patronizing, soliciting, or engaging in a commercial sex act with a minor, directly targeting buyers who seek to purchase access to vulnerable children.

This legislation makes clear that:

A defendant cannot avoid prosecution by claiming ignorance of a victim’s age when there was a reasonable opportunity to observe the minor;

Proof of force, fraud, or coercion is not required when the victim is a child; and

Attempted offenses and interactions involving undercover law enforcement posing as minors are fully prosecutable.

The Preventing Trafficking of Minors Act of 2026 is supported by From Silenced to Saved, Sierra Cares Foundation, and Douglas County, Colorado, and World Without Exploitation.

“My agency pushed to advance ‘Preventing the Trafficking of Minors Act’ focused on the demand side of child trafficking because exploitation persists only where there is a market to sustain it,” said Jenelle Goodrich, Founding Executive Director of From Silenced To Saved. “To truly and wholly combat child trafficking, we must hold buyers accountable and dismantle the systems that enable and normalize their behavior. Addressing demand is not optional; it is the essential step to shutting down the engine that drives the abuse of children. Simply put, if men did not buy them, pimps would not sell them.”

“As a survivor and a Co-founder of Sierra Cares Foundation, I support the Preventing Trafficking of Minors Act because it recognizes a truth too often ignored: children are not complicit in their abuse, and those who buy access to children must be held fully accountable,” said Kelly Dore, Executive Director of the Sierra Cares Foundation. “Trafficking exists because demand exists. This legislation closes dangerous loopholes, strengthens protections for exploited children, and sends a long-overdue message that purchasing a child is violence, not a lesser offense. Survivors need laws that prioritize accountability, not immunity for buyers. Through our work with Sierra Cares Foundation, we see every day that prevention, protection, and justice must go together—this legislation reflects that.”

“Douglas County, Colorado, is grateful to our federal partners and Colorado human trafficking nonprofits for answering our call to advance legislation that protects children and holds predators accountable,” said Abe Laydon, Commissioner for Douglas County, CO. “We are especially thankful to Congressman Troy Nehls; Jenelle Goodrich, Executive Director of From Silenced to Saved; and Kelly Dore, Executive Director, Sierra Cares Foundation for leading this effort to help end child sex trafficking in our country. This commonsense legislation closes dangerous loopholes, gives law enforcement stronger tools to prosecute offenders, and sends a clear message that those who prey on children will be held accountable. Protecting children from trafficking and exploitation is a responsibility we all share, and Douglas County is proud to support efforts that put victims first and target the criminals who fuel this horrific crime.”