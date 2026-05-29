“Spy” something new. Scavenger hunt launches in the Agents of Discovery app.

Be the first to find Agent Douglas at three unique locations as new “iSpy Agent Douglas” missions are added for the summer months

Is your family ready for a summer of excitement and exploration? Families and solo adventurers can now join the iSpy Agent Douglas scavenger hunt, an exciting new twist added to the popular Agents of Discovery app.

This summer, Agent Douglas isn’t just guiding your missions… he’s hiding. Your job is to find him.

Starting in June 2026, three special “iSpy Agent Douglas” missions will appear at unique locations across Douglas County. Each month — June, July, and August — you’ll receive fresh clues through the app to help you track down our elusive mascot.

Follow the hints, explore new places, and uncover Agent Douglas before anyone else does. Each discovery unlocks a little extra summer fun and surprises and encourages families to visit new places and learn together.

While the scavenger hunt shares the spotlight this summer, the core Agents of Discovery experience remains. You’ll still enjoy monthly missions that guide you through Douglas County’s pristine open spaces and trails. Every mission is crafted by Douglas County Rangers and our partners at Douglas Land Conservancy to spark curiosity, learning, and outdoor adventure.

Getting started is simple:

Download the free Agents of Discovery app using the instructions on our webpage .

. Each month, find a mission in the app that will guide you through one of Douglas County’s beautiful Open Space properties.

Watch for “iSpy Agent Douglas” clues each summer month on Douglas County social media pages (Facebook, Instagram and Nextdoor) and Douglas Land Conservancy social media pages (Facebook, Instagram). Follow the clues to find Agent Douglas.

Don’t miss updates, new missions, or special outdoor programs. Sign up for the Douglas County Outdoors email list to stay in the loop.