Shirley Rickett’s 'Tales' Earned Amazon Bestseller Recognition Through Its Honest and Reflective Storytelling

Shirley Rickett’s Tales Climbed Amazon Bestseller Charts, Earning Praise for Its Honest, Moving, and Reflective Memoir

Shirley Rickett’s heartfelt memoir draws readers into a journey of family, memory, and resilience, earning acclaim and bestseller status on Amazon.

Tales reflect the ordinary and extraordinary moments that shape a life.” — Shirley Rickett

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What shapes a life, and how do we make sense of family, memory, and the moments that define us? Shirley Rickett answers these questions in her memoir Tales: Memoir and Poems of an American Woman and the Wisdom of Robert Bly, which has soared to Amazon bestseller status. Readers have been captivated by Rickett’s intimate storytelling, where each memory, joyful, painful, or reflective, resonates with authenticity, humor, and emotional depth.Tales chronicles Rickett’s journey from her Midwest childhood in the 1930s through the upheaval of World War II and into the complexities of adulthood. Through memoir and poetry, she examines family bonds, resilience, and personal growth, while honoring the literary and philosophical wisdom of Robert Bly. Readers experience moments of love, revelation, and reflection, all conveyed in Rickett’s lyrical, deeply human voice.“I am humbled and thrilled that readers have embraced these stories, finding connection, insight, and even laughter along the way,” said Shirley Rickett in a recent interview.Critics have hailed Tales as “a masterful portrait of family and memory” and “an emotional journey that stays with readers long after the final page.” The memoir highlights formative experiences with family, early exposure to dance and literature, and the challenges of growing up in a complex household.Building on the success of Tales, Rickett’s new poetry collection, Cicada: New and Selected Poems , offers fresh poems alongside selections from her earlier work. The collection showcases her gift for capturing the subtleties of life, memory, and human emotion, revealing her range as both memoirist and poet. Together, Tales and Cicada present the full spectrum of Rickett’s literary artistry, intimate, reflective, and unforgettable.Both books are available on Amazon. The success of Tales and the launch of Cicada mark a significant moment in Rickett’s career, reflecting a growing appreciation for authentic, emotionally resonant storytelling.For more information about the author and her books, visit https://shirleyricketttheauthor.com/ ___________________________About the AuthorShirley Rickett has been writing and publishing for five decades. At UMKC (University of Missouri-Kansas City), she was a member of the staff of New Letters Magazine. She holds an MA in Education and an MA in English. Her work has earned her a fellowship with Colgate University and a Pushcart nomination. Rickett received funding from the UMKC Women’s Council (Graduate Assistance Fund) for her project to visit and interview adult children of Nazis in Norway. Publications include: A Minute of Arc, Dam Poets Press; Dinner in Oslo, Aardvark Global Publications; Love: Poems for Vintage Love Song Titles, Finishing Line Press; Transplant, FlowerSong Press. Her latest books, Chicago Publishing: Cicada: New and Selected Poems and Tales: Memoir and Poems by an American Woman, and the wisdom of Robert Bly . She lives and writes in Kansas City, Missouri, with her husband, Charles, and their rescue dog, AllieMo.

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