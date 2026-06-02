Realogics Sotheby's International Realty and Cantera Group Announce Exclusive Listing of Terminal One Motor + Yacht Club

The FORUM is a central amenity venue for owners to convene and host special events programmed by Columbia Hospitality. Terminal One Motor + Yacht Club. Mike and Doug Ciserella, Principals of Cantera Group.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty (RSIR) is proud to announce its exclusive representation of Terminal One Motor + Yacht Club , an unprecedented, for-sale, luxury collector garage, super yacht marina, and private community concept envisioned for Seattle’s shoreline in freshwater adjacent to the Ballard (Hiram M. Chittenden) Locks. The 8.9-acre site is located at 2727-2808 West Commadore Way, Seattle, and includes 550 feet of waterfront on Salmon Bay.Developed by Cantera Group, Terminal One Motor + Yacht Club is designed as an ownership experience and cultural destination.The two-phase project will feature approximately 100 luxury commercial condominiums in four separate buildings with on-grade, private access garage doors. The voluminous units offer 19-foot, 10-inch ceilings with the potential for mezzanine spaces and range in size from approximately 850 to 1,250 square feet, with the opportunity to combine units for larger premises. The hospitality-driven amenities include THE FORUM—an owner’s lounge and common area designed for curated gatherings. A future phase is planned to include a deep-water super yacht marina with four private docks with approximately 2,300 linear feet of moorage, including individual moorage for sale.The entire facility will be gated with significant security, controlled access, and 24/7 surveillance and on-site patrol presumed in the homeowner’s association underwriting.“Terminal One Motor + Yacht Club represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a destination that authentically reflects the passions, aspirations, and lifestyles of the Pacific Northwest’s collector community,” said Mike Ciserella, Principal of Cantera Group. “It is about building an enduring institution where people who value craftsmanship, rarity, design, and experience can gather.”Occupancy for the first phase is targeted for summer 2027, followed by the marina delivery anticipated by late 2028.“We are proud to have successfully remediated this former industrial land use into an enduring beacon of Seattle’s innovation and growth,” added Doug Ciserella, Principal of Cantera Group.Since 2018, Cantera Group has led an extensive environmental due diligence, remediation, and repositioning effort in collaboration with the Washington State Department of Ecology through its Voluntary Cleanup Program and a Prospective Purchaser Consent Decree (PPCD), one of the highest forms of environmental settlement protection available under Washington law. Following the acquisition in 2020, the development team completed demolition, soil excavation and treatment, groundwater recovery systems, and long-term environmental compliance infrastructure.Seattle-based LMA Architects' expertise in sophisticated concrete and industrial-inspired architecture will help guide the project’s structural and exterior expression. Inside, the building’s common areas and the design inspiration for a sample build-out of single and multiple-unit garages are being programmed by Olson Kundig Design Principals Edward Lalone, Daniel Ralls, and Kirsten Ring Murray, with Interior Designer Lena Bragina. Olson Kundig is also positioned as a preferred design partner to prospective buyers as part of individual engagements with garage owners to personalize their environments post-closing.“The Pacific Northwest has always nurtured extraordinary collectors, but there are relatively few purpose-built environments that truly reflect the caliber of those collections for individual ownership and personalization,” said Richard Adatto, founder of Adatto Auto, the discreet advisory firm known within global wealth circles for sourcing, trading, and managing some of the world’s most exceptional luxury and collector automobiles. “Terminal One Motor + Yacht Club validates the sophistication of the regional car and yacht culture.”“This is Seattle’s Garage-Mahal,” said Dean Jones, Owner and Principal of Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty. “Terminal One Motor + Yacht Club aligns perfectly with RSIR’s long-standing commitment to represent novel developments that shape the future identity of the Pacific Northwest.”Jones proudly announced RSIR’s top-performing brokers Jay Kipp and Neda Perrina as the co-listing agents. A registration website has been established at www.TerminalOneSeattle.com Cantera Group and RSIR are hosting the inaugural “INNER CIRCLE” RALLY + RENDEZVOUS, a curated launch event on June 7th, 2026, at Kirkland Marina Park and RSIR’s Kirkland Branch Office. The event is designed to introduce the concept to select brokers, collectors, luxury partners, media, and prospective founding members. Following the public program, prospective buyers and key collaborators will be offered a harbor tour.Initial ownership opportunities are expected to be offered through a priority reservation structure with $10,000 fully refundable earnest money deposits ahead of the project’s broader public sales debut.Construction will be managed by POE Construction of Auburn, WA, with property management by Columbia Hospitality, a West Coast vanguard of bespoke property operations and luxury homeowner’s associations. Owners at Terminal One Motor + Yacht Club will be offered special access, preferred pricing, and exclusive offers at Columbia-managed destinations, including luxury resorts, spas, and golf clubs, through their PERKS program.About Cantera GroupCantera Group is a privately held real estate development and investment firm specializing in the transformation of environmentally challenged and underutilized properties into high-value, marketable destinations for new ownership and stewardship. Cantera Group is recognized for unlocking the long-term potential of legacy sites through strategic vision, disciplined execution, and collaborative partnerships.About Realogics Sotheby’s International RealtyRealogics Sotheby’s International Realty (RSIR) is an award-winning real estate brokerage specializing in exceptional properties and visionary developments throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond. Through strategic marketing, global syndication, and a commitment to elevated client experiences, RSIR represents many of the region’s most notable residential, waterfront, urban, and lifestyle-oriented opportunities.About Olson KundigOlson Kundig is internationally recognized as one of the world’s leading architecture and interior design firms. Headquartered in Seattle with offices in New York and Chicago, the collaborative design practice focuses on experiential architecture that integrates site, structure, craft, and material expression. Its portfolio includes residential, hospitality, cultural, and commercial projects across a wider range of scales and geographies.DISCLAIMER: Information was gathered from sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed. Readers are encouraged to perform individual due diligence before acting upon content provided herein. Seller reserves the right to change the product offering without notice. E&OE.Editor’s Note: Executive headshots, aerial photography, project renderings, and video B-roll available upon request.© 2026 – Cantera Group. Artistic renderings only. Seller reserves the right to change the product offering without notice. E&OE.

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