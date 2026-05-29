Sunsplash Pool & Spa Experts Urge Early Maintenance Ahead of Summer Heat

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Sunsplash Pools & Spas Shares Essential Tips to Help Northern Arizona Homeowners Prepare for Peak Season

One of the most common issues we see every summer is avoidable damage caused by delayed maintenance” — Terri Merletti-Staats, General Manager of Sunsplash Pools & Spas

COTTONWOOD, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As temperatures begin to rise across Northern Arizona, local pool and spa experts are encouraging homeowners to take proactive steps now to prepare their systems for the intense summer season ahead. Sunsplash Pools & Spas, a family-owned and operated business serving Cottonwood and surrounding communities for over two decades, is advising residents that early maintenance can prevent costly issues and ensure optimal performance during peak usage months.With Arizona’s summer heat often arriving quickly and reaching triple-digit temperatures, pools and spas are placed under increased strain. According to industry professionals, neglecting early-season preparation can lead to equipment failure, poor water quality, and expensive repairs at the height of the season when service demand is at its highest.“One of the most common issues we see every summer is avoidable damage caused by delayed maintenance,” said Terri Merletti-Staats, General Manager of Sunsplash Pools & Spas. “Taking the time now to focus on water chemistry tips , thorough inspections, and system readiness can save homeowners both time and money while ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience all season long.”A key component of early preparation is maintaining proper water balance. Implementing reliable water chemistry tips helps prevent algae growth, scaling, and equipment corrosion. Experts recommend testing water regularly and adjusting pH, alkalinity, and sanitizer levels to maintain a clean and healthy environment. Proper water chemistry not only protects swimmers but also extends the life of pool and spa systems.In addition to water care, performing routine equipment checks is critical before heavy summer usage begins. Pumps, filters, heaters, and circulation systems should be inspected for signs of wear or inefficiency. Small issues—such as clogged filters or minor leaks—can quickly escalate into major problems if left unaddressed. Early equipment checks allow homeowners to resolve these concerns before they impact performance or require emergency repairs.Sunsplash Pools & Spas emphasizes that preventative care plays a major role in avoiding costly repairs before peak season . Scheduling maintenance appointments in the spring helps homeowners secure timely service and avoid the long wait times that often occur during the busiest months. By addressing minor concerns early, property owners can significantly reduce the risk of system breakdowns when they need their pools and spas most.Beyond maintenance, the company notes that many homeowners are increasingly viewing their pools and spas as essential components of their outdoor living spaces. With more families investing in backyard upgrades and wellness-focused amenities, ensuring systems are operating efficiently is more important than ever. Proper preparation supports not only performance but also energy efficiency, helping homeowners manage operating costs during the hottest months of the year.“Your pool or spa should be a place to relax and enjoy time with family, not a source of stress,” Merletti-Staats added. “By following proven water chemistry tips, completing regular equipment checks, and focusing on avoiding costly repairs before peak season, homeowners can feel confident their systems are ready for everything summer brings.”Sunsplash Pools & Spas provides full-service pool and spa maintenance, water care solutions, and a wide selection of premium products, including industry-leading Bullfrog Spas. As an authorized dealer, the company is committed to delivering innovative, energy-efficient solutions tailored to the unique climate conditions of Arizona.Serving Cottonwood, Sedona, Camp Verde, and surrounding communities, Sunsplash Pools & Spas has built a reputation for trusted service, expert guidance, and long-term customer relationships. The team works closely with homeowners to ensure their systems remain in peak condition year-round, offering both routine maintenance and personalized support.As the transition into summer approaches, homeowners are encouraged to act early and consult with professionals to ensure their pools and spas are fully prepared. Proactive maintenance not only enhances performance and longevity but also provides peace of mind during Arizona’s busiest outdoor season.For more information or to schedule a pre-summer service appointment, visit https://sunsplashpoolspas.com/ or contact Sunsplash Pools & Spas directly.About Sunsplash Pools & SpasSunsplash Pools & Spas is a family-owned and operated business based in Cottonwood, Arizona, serving Northern and Central Arizona for over 20 years. Specializing in hot tubs, swim spas, pool maintenance, and water care, the company is dedicated to providing high-quality products, expert service, and reliable support. As an authorized Bullfrog Spas dealer, Sunsplash offers innovative hydrotherapy solutions designed for performance, efficiency, and long-term enjoyment.

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