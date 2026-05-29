AI Film Revolution in Frankfurt with German Media Executive Dr. Ina Knobloch & Hollywood Director Henning Morales

Dr. Knobloch, Henning Morales and Dr. Natalie Forest at the Berlinale 2026

Frankfurt hosts a June 5–9, 2026 AI film event featuring the European premiere of “Deep Frame” and panels on the future of AI in cinema.

FRANKFURT, HESSE, GERMANY, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The film and media industry is facing its biggest disruption since the introduction of sound films - and Frankfurt is set to become the epicenter of this movement this June. From June 5 to 9, 2026, a high-profile series of events centered around the German debut of "Deep Frame" will take place in the metropolis. It is not only the world’s first fully photorealistic AI feature film, but also a strictly copyright-compliant production.

Renowned filmmaker, sustainability advocate, and media executive Dr. Ina Knobloch initiated and organized this event series. Together with director and Hollywood producer Henning Morales (Mindatorium Studios), who is traveling exclusively from California, she will present the future of cinema.

Launching a New Era: Hesse as an AI Hub "with a Conscience"

This multi-day experience marks the official launch of a pioneering new initiative born from this partnership: establishing a new, joint business pillar in the state of Hesse. The goal is to position Frankfurt and the Rhine-Main region as a leading European AI hub for media and media production. Initiated by Dr. Ina Knobloch, this hub will merge technological innovation with ethical responsibility - creating a "hub with a conscience" that fiercely protects the rights, livelihood, and creative work of all participating artists.

The hands-on participation of Henning Morales highlights the increasing intersection between cinematic storytelling, emerging technologies, and global creative business development.

Program at a Glance

Following informal, private screenings at the Berlinale 2026, the Frankfurt events mark the first official theatrical and cinematic presentation of "Deep Frame" in Europe.

The event series is deeply integrated into the regional creative and design ecosystem. It will bring together internationally recognized creatives, entrepreneurs, technology innovators, cultural organizations, and media executives for networking and collaboration under the umbrella of the World Design Capital Frankfurt Rhein/Main 2026 programming and Open – Design Week Frankfurt Rhein/Main. As Frankfurt continues to emerge as a major European center for creativity, technology, and design innovation, these events provide a unique platform for building international partnerships and exploring the future of entertainment, media, and immersive storytelling.

June 5 – Hessian Creative Industries Day (Neue Kaiser & Online): At 4:00 PM, Dr. Ina Knobloch and Henning Morales present the interactive keynote "Moving Image Revolution 2.0," discussing the opportunities and risks of photorealistic AI for the region .https://kwt.kreativwirtschaft-hessen.de/

June 6 – Exclusive Industry Screening (Massif Central, 6:00 PM): A limited, private screening for invited media representatives followed by an industry deep-dive talk. https://wdc2026.org/

June 7 – Official German Cinematic Premiere (ASTOR Film Lounge Zeil, 7:30 PM): Festive public premiere in Frankfurt's premium theater, followed by a live panel discussion hosted by Dr. Ina Knobloch. Some tickets are still available.

https://frankfurt.premiumkino.de/specials/veranstaltungen/events/deep-frame

June 8 – Top-Level Business Meetings: Strategic meetings with investors regarding the planned company foundation in Hesse, alongside design-focused networking events continuing throughout Frankfurt as part of Open – Design Week, featuring creative studios, agencies, and innovation leaders from across Europe.

June 9 – Business Presentation (Skyline-Studios / Radio Frankfurt, 7 pm): An industry gathering answering the question: "What does Deep Frame technology mean for marketing and trade associations?" featuring Radio Group CEO Tim Lauth, among others. https://radio-frankfurt.de/gallery/skyline-studios-frankfurt

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