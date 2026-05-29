American Heritage Partners Proudly Sponsors American Revolutionary War Memorial Dedication in Beaverton

Revolutionary War Memorial American Heritage Partners Logo (From Left) Revolutionary War-era character, American Heritage Partners President Jay Dickey

American Heritage Partners (AHP) was honored to serve as a key sponsor for the American Revolutionary War Memorial at Beaverton Veterans Memorial Park.

We are honored to support this important project that helps keep the stories of America’s founding alive for future generations,” — Jay Dickey, President of American Heritage Partners

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Heritage Partners (AHP), a Nevada-based nonprofit dedicated to promoting American history education, was honored to serve as a key sponsor of the recent dedication ceremony for the American Revolutionary War Memorial held on Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Beaverton Veterans Memorial Park. The event was part of the America 250 Oregon celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence Jay Dickey, President of American Heritage Partners, attended the ceremony to represent the organization and its commitment to preserving and honoring the nation’s rich historical legacy. The memorial is the only known monument in the Pacific Northwest dedicated specifically to veterans of the Revolutionary War and stands as a vibrant symbol of America’s founding ideals.The dedication ceremony featured prominent speakers, including Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read, Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty, and representatives from the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) Lewis & Clark Chapter, which sponsored the memorial's construction. The event also included historical reenactments, a black powder musket volley, and a flyover by the West Coast Ravens aerobatic team.The memorial itself, fabricated by OM Stone of Hillsboro using a unique full-color “glass art” technique, comprises three large granite tablets showcasing historic Revolutionary War scenes and inscriptions explaining their significance. Three granite benches that accompany the monument honor notable figures, including William Cannon, the only known Revolutionary War veteran buried in Oregon."We are honored to support this important project that helps keep the stories of America’s founding alive for future generations,” said Jay Dickey, President of American Heritage Partners. “The memorial serves as a lasting tribute to the patriots who fought for our freedom and reminds us of the work still needed to realize the ideals of our nation.”American Heritage Partners’ sponsorship of the memorial aligns with its mission to collaborate with historical societies and heritage organizations across the country to educate and inspire citizens about America’s political, military, and social heritage.About American Heritage PartnersAmerican Heritage Partners is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Nevada committed to sponsoring educational programs, publishing historical content, and partnering with leading organizations to enhance public understanding of American history—from the founding through the development of the constitutional republic.

American Revolutionary War Memorial Dedication in Beaverton

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