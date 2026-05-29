Commissioner Harper Praises Great American Cotton Plan as “A Historic Investment” for Georgia Cotton Producers
Georgia Department of Agriculture
Tyler J Harper, Commissioner
19 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW
Atlanta, GA 30334
Thu, May 28 2026
ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper released the following statement praising the Trump Administration’s Great American Cotton Plan. More information on the Great American Cotton Plan is available here.
“The Great American Cotton Plan is a historic investment in American fiber production and promotion, and as one of the nation’s top cotton producers, it is a huge win for cotton farmers in every corner of our state,” said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper. “I’m deeply grateful to Secretary Brooke Rollins and the Trump Administration for continuing to deliver on their promise to put farmers first and restore prosperity to Rural America.”###
About the GDA
The Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) is the voice of the state's agriculture community. The department's mission is to provide excellence in services and regulatory functions, to protect and promote agriculture and consumer interests, and to ensure an abundance of safe food and fiber for Georgia, America, and the world by using state-of-the-art technology and a professional workforce.
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For more information, visit www.agr.georgia.gov.
Georgia Department of Agriculture
Tyler J Harper, Commissioner
19 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW
Atlanta, GA 30334
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