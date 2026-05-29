Commissioner Harper Praises Great American Cotton Plan as “A Historic Investment” for Georgia Cotton Producers

ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper released the following statement praising the Trump Administration’s Great American Cotton Plan. More information on the Great American Cotton Plan is available here.

“The Great American Cotton Plan is a historic investment in American fiber production and promotion, and as one of the nation’s top cotton producers, it is a huge win for cotton farmers in every corner of our state,” said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper. “I’m deeply grateful to Secretary Brooke Rollins and the Trump Administration for continuing to deliver on their promise to put farmers first and restore prosperity to Rural America.”

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