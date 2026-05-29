WM Dentistry of Waco Launches Smile Forward, an Annual Program Awarding One Free Complete Smile Transformation

Dr. Jeremy Morgan of WM Dentistry opens applications June 1 for Smile Forward - a free, complete smile transformation for someone whose smile has held them back

For a lot of people, their smile is something they've carried for years, wanting to change it, but never feeling like the kind of person to ask.” — Dr. Jeremy Morgan

WACO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Applications open June 1 through June 30, 2026. Anyone in the Waco area may apply. WM Dentistry , a premium cosmetic dental practice located in Woodway, Texas, has announced the launch of Smile Forward , an annual program in which Dr. Jeremy Morgan personally selects one recipient to receive a complete smile transformation at no cost.Unlike a raffle or promotional giveaway, Smile Forward is a selective, application-based program. Dr. Morgan reviews every submission personally and chooses one recipient based on their story - who they are, why their smile has held them back, and what changes for them with a new smile. The scope of treatment is defined by what the case actually needs, with no fixed procedure list.Applications for the 2026 program are open June 1 through June 30 at wmdentistry.com/smile-forward. The selected recipient will be announced in July. Treatment will take place over the summer, with the transformation documented and revealed in the fall."For a lot of people, their smile is something they've carried for years, wanting to change it, but never feeling like the kind of person to ask," said Dr. Jeremy Morgan, DDS, founder of WM Dentistry. "Smile Forward exists because I want to change that for one person each year. Not as a promotion, but as a real commitment to find someone whose story is worth telling and do the work that changes something meaningful for them."Anyone in the Waco area may apply regardless of whether they are a current WM Dentistry patient. Self-nominations and nominations on behalf of others are both welcome. The application requires basic contact information, a short written response, and photos of the applicant's smile.About WM Dentistry - WM Dentistry is a premium cosmetic dental practice located at 8104 Woodway Drive, Waco, Texas 76712, serving patients in Woodway, Waco, and Hewitt. Led by Dr. Jeremy Morgan, DDS, the practice specializes in cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, porcelain veneers, smile makeovers, and restorative care. More information is available at wmdentistry.com.Media Contact:Mike Morganmichael@wmdentistry.com737-252-7680wmdentistry.com/smile-forward

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