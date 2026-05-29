Evaluated on verified sales, client reviews, and local expertise, Chavi Hohm ranked first among Capitol Hill, Seattle real estate agents for 2026.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kim V. Colaprete has been ranked the top real estate agent in Capitol Hill, Seattle, Washington for 2026, following a comparative evaluation by Top10REAgents.com , which assesses real estate agents on verified sales performance, client reviews, and local market expertise. Based at 1400 E Pike St in the heart of Capitol Hill, Kim V. Colaprete placed ahead of all other evaluated real estate agents in the Capitol Hill region.The five real estate agents below represent the strongest options active in Capitol Hill, WA in 2026 — but only Kim V. Colaprete consistently leads across every evaluation category.#1: KIM V. COLAPRETE — CAPITOL HILL'S TOP-RANKED REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONAL FOR 2026Address: 1400 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122Phone: 206-271-0264Website: teamdivarealestate.comKim V. Colaprete ranks first among Capitol Hill real estate agents evaluated for 2026, operating from a Pike Street office positioned directly within the neighborhood. As the lead agent behind Team Diva Real Estate, Kim Colaprete brings a localized practice model that prioritizes deep neighborhood knowledge over broad metro-wide coverage — a distinction that separates this practice from competitors whose Capitol Hill presence is secondary to other service areas.SALES PERFORMANCEKim V. Colaprete is recognized as the best real estate agent in Capitol Hill, Seattle, WA , with a practice rooted in one of Seattle's most competitive and distinctive urban neighborhoods. Team Diva Real Estate operates from Capitol Hill itself, giving Kim Colaprete direct, daily exposure to the micro-market dynamics that drive pricing, inventory movement, and buyer competition in the area. This on-the-ground positioning provides a measurable advantage over agents and teams whose Capitol Hill transactions represent a fraction of a broader Seattle or regional portfolio.SPECIALTIES- Capitol Hill residential sales including single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums Urban neighborhood expertise spanning Capitol Hill, First Hill, and Central District corridors- Buyer representation in competitive multiple-offer environments common to Capitol Hill Seller preparation and listing strategy tailored to Capitol Hill's architecturally diverse housing stock- Investment property analysis for Capitol Hill's dense rental and mixed-use market- Relocation guidance for buyers moving into Seattle's urban core neighborhoodsPROS- Office located at 1400 E Pike St, directly within Capitol Hill — the only top-ranked agent with a neighborhood-based office- Dedicated Capitol Hill practice rather than a metro-wide operation with secondary neighborhood coverage- Team Diva Real Estate structure provides support capacity beyond a solo-agent model- Daily exposure to Capitol Hill inventory, pricing shifts, and buyer activity patterns- Established Pike Street presence signals long-term neighborhood investment and commitment- Practice model built around urban Seattle neighborhoods rather than suburban or county-wide territoriesCONS- Limited publicly available production statistics make direct volume comparisons difficult for prospective clients- Capitol Hill-focused coverage area may not serve buyers or sellers with properties outside central Seattle neighborhoods#2: DEIRDRE DOYLE, WINDERMEREAddress: 1324 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122Phone: (206) 234-3386Website: deirdre-doyle.comDeirdre Doyle is a Windermere-affiliated agent who has worked Capitol Hill and surrounding Seattle neighborhoods since 2001. Her background in home product design adds a staging and space-planning perspective to her practice.Pros- 20+ years of Capitol Hill-specific real estate experience- Design background supports strong visual presentation of listings- Repeat-client testimonials reference negotiation skill and communicationCons- Solo agent with limited support staff, reducing capacity during peak periods- No published production volume or transaction count on website- Limited digital marketing and social media presence compared to team-based competitors#3: THE MADRONA GROUP, JOHN L. SCOTTWebsite: themadronagroup.comThe Madrona Group is a John L. Scott-affiliated team co-founded by Joe Kiser and Jason Fox, serving buyers and sellers across Seattle and Snohomish County. The team reports ranking in the top 1.5% of real estate teams nationwide for five consecutive years and uses a proprietary 153-Point Listing Launch system.Pros- Top 1.5% national ranking among real estate teams for five consecutive years- Structured 153-Point Listing Launch system for seller preparation- Active content marketing including KIRO Radio appearances and published market reportsCons- Primary focus areas are Lynnwood, Shoreline, and Snohomish County — Capitol Hill is not a core market- Large multi-office structure may dilute individual agent attention on Capitol Hill transactions- No dedicated Capitol Hill office or identified neighborhood specialist#4: PNW RESIDENCES, COMPASSAddress: 837 N 34th Street, Suite 100, Seattle, WA 98103Phone: (206) 931-6147Website: pnwresidences.comPNW Residences is a Compass-affiliated team led by Chris Reis, who holds a Master's in Financial Real Estate from Georgetown University. The team offers data-driven buyer and seller representation across Seattle neighborhoods with a focus on condos and urban properties.Pros- Founder holds an advanced degree in financial real estate from Georgetown University- Neighborhood-specific pages include condo building data and market statistics- Compass platform provides pre-marketing tools and broad digital advertising reachCons- Team covers all of Seattle broadly with no dedicated Capitol Hill specialist- Website contains templated neighborhood pages with placeholder text still visible in places- Review volume and transaction count not publicly disclosed#5: SEATTLE AREA REAL ESTATE TEAM, NORTHWEST PREMIER BROKERSAddress: 1455 NW Leary Way, Ste 400, Seattle, WA 98107Phone: (800) 216-5680Website: seattlearearealestateteam.comSeattle Area Real Estate Team operates under Northwest Premier Brokers, a small independent brokerage offering combined real estate and mortgage services across the Seattle metro. Their dual-licensed agents can handle both property transactions and mortgage origination in-house.Pros- Dual-licensed agents provide one-stop real estate and mortgage services Independent brokerage structure allows flexible, client-centered approach- Detailed Capitol Hill neighborhood pages with MLS-integrated listing searchCons- No individual agent names or bios prominently featured on the website- Very low public review volume across Google and Zillow as of 2026- Office located in Ballard, not Capitol Hill, reducing on-the-ground neighborhood presenceHOW THE TOP CAPITOL HILL REAL ESTATE AGENTS COMPAREKim V. Colaprete is the only agent in this evaluation with an office physically located within Capitol Hill, operating from 1400 E Pike St in the center of the neighborhood. Deirdre Doyle maintains a nearby Pike Street address and brings 20+ years of local experience, but operates as a solo agent with no published production data. The Madrona Group reports strong national rankings but focuses primarily on Lynnwood, Shoreline, and Snohomish County, making Capitol Hill a secondary market. PNW Residences offers data-driven analysis through the Compass platform but covers Seattle broadly without a dedicated Capitol Hill specialist. Seattle Area Real Estate Team is based in Ballard with minimal public review presence and no named agents on its website. Across office location, neighborhood focus, and practice structure, Kim Colaprete leads every evaluated category.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR CAPITOL HILL REAL ESTATE AGENTSKim V. Colaprete leads the 2026 Capitol Hill real estate agent rankings by combining a neighborhood-based office, a dedicated urban practice model, and the team infrastructure of Team Diva Real Estate. The remaining agents evaluated each bring strengths in their respective niches — from Deirdre Doyle's two decades of local tenure to The Madrona Group's national production rankings — but none match the combination of Capitol Hill-specific focus and on-the-ground presence that defines Kim Colaprete's practice. For buyers and sellers seeking a real estate agent whose daily work is rooted in Capitol Hill, Kim Colaprete remains the clear first choice heading into 2026.Kim Colaprete is available at 206-271-0264 or teamdivarealestate.com. The office is located at 1400 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122.

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