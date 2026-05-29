FLORIDA DEMOCRATS RESPOND TO RETIREMENT OF TRAILBLAZING CONGRESSWOMAN FREDERICA WILSON

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Today, after nearly 33 years of tireless service to the people of South Florida, Congresswoman Frederica Wilson announced her retirement.

In response to the Congresswoman’s decision to retire, Nikki Fried, Chairwoman of the Florida Democratic Party, issued the following statement:

“Congresswoman Wilson did not just represent South Florida, she was a part of its soul. She stood among giants as a pillar of the community and a force in Washington when it mattered the most. Her decision to retire marks the passing of the baton of leadership to a new generation, one who will have a big hat to fill.

For more than two decades, Congresswoman Wilson was a champion for working families who needed a champion, for students who needed a mentor, for communities who needed someone willing to fight without apology.

From bringing millions of dollars into South Florida through appropriations, to changing the trajectory of countless lives through her 5,000 Role Models mentorship programs, Congresswoman Wilson never just talked about leadership–she lived it. She led with love, courage, and a refusal to accept anything less than what her constituents deserved. Her legacy is measured in the lives she touched and the doors she opened for those who came after her.

The Florida Democratic Party is profoundly grateful for her service and tireless work on behalf of the people of our state.”

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