IRON Boats Expands Presence in the Luxury Yacht Tender Market

Sailing Yacht - M3 with IRON 767 Tender Azumit yacht with IRON 767 Tender Close up to the IRON fender

IRON Boats is gaining increased attention in the luxury yacht tender sector through its patented Iron Fender

RALEIGH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swedish performance boat manufacturer IRON Boats is gaining increased attention in the luxury yacht tender sector through its patented Iron Fender system, a design approach intended to combine elements of rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) with traditional hard-hull performance boats.As yacht owners and operators place greater emphasis on durability, ease of handling, and onboard guest experience, demand has grown for tenders that balance protection, performance, and lower maintenance requirements.IRON Boats, founded in Sweden by brothers Lars and Henrik Peterson, developed its Iron Fender system as an alternative to traditional inflatable RIB tubes. The integrated fender structure is built directly into the hull and is designed to provide impact protection during docking and close-quarter maneuvering while avoiding some of the maintenance concerns associated with inflatable materials.The company says the design offers several operational advantages for yacht owners and crews, including reduced risk of punctures, simplified upkeep, enhanced boarding stability, and improved docking confidence in marinas and alongside larger vessels.IRON Boats are also designed with deep-V hulls developed in collaboration with the Mannerfelt Design Team, a marine design firm known for offshore racing and high-performance hull engineering. According to the company, the hull platform is intended to deliver smooth handling in offshore conditions while maintaining the practicality expected from modern yacht tenders.Industry demand for premium tenders has expanded in recent years as luxury yacht owners increasingly seek vessels that function as both transportation and recreational platforms. Manufacturers across the sector have focused on integrating higher-end design, improved passenger comfort, and multi-purpose capabilities into tender development.IRON Boats positions its product lineup within this evolving category by combining protective side structures with Scandinavian-inspired styling and performance-oriented construction.The company reports that more than 1,000 boats have been built to date and that its models are currently distributed in the United States through Waka US and a growing dealer network.About IRON BoatsIRON Boats is a Swedish boat manufacturer specializing in performance-oriented motorboats designed for recreational and yacht tender applications. Founded by Lars and Henrik Peterson, the company collaborates with the Mannerfelt Design Team on hull development and marine engineering. IRON Boats are distributed internationally, including through Waka US in the United States.Media Contact:

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