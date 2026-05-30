Artizan Joyeria Launches First Color Cord Bracelets as Part of Summer Campaign

Release 1 Release 2 Artizan Joyeria Loco

The brand introduces its first color-focused collection with six customizable styles

This launch gave us the chance to play with bold tones and personalization in a way that feels effortless. We designed these bracelets to move with your summer.” — Keren Yoshua

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artizan Joyeria , the Miami-based jewelry brand known for its layered necklace sets and curated bracelet stacks, has launched its first-ever color-forward release. The new Color Cord Bracelets mark the beginning of the brand’s Summer Campaign and highlight a seasonal expansion into vibrant, personalized styling.The collection features six distinct cord colors, each designed to be customized with initials and styled into a summer-ready stack. Fully adjustable and made for versatility, the bracelets are designed to suit a wide range of wrist sizes and moods.Crafted in 18K gold-plated stainless steel, the Color Cord Bracelets are built for daily wear. The materials are water-friendly, sweat-resistant, and tarnish-resistant, making them ideal for everything from poolside afternoons to warm summer nights out. The collection reflects Artizan Joyeria’s continued focus on thoughtful, high-function design.“Color is powerful. It reflects how we feel and who we are,” says Keren Yoshua, Founder and Creative Director of Artizan Joyeria. “This launch gave us the chance to play with bold tones and personalization in a way that feels effortless. We designed these bracelets to move with your summer — vibrant, expressive, and made for everyday joy.”The campaign tagline, “This verano we added color,” anchors the collection’s focus on brightness and self-expression. Each bracelet is curated with a unique charm combination, allowing wearers to choose pieces that reflect their personality and season.About Artizan JoyeriaFounded in 2008 in Miami, Artizan Joyeria has redefined modern jewelry with its pre-styled layered necklace sets, mixable stacks, and accessible design philosophy. The brand is built around empowering individuality, helping customers express themselves through jewelry that’s ready to wear and ready to evolve with them. Artizan continues to champion bold styling and creative freedom for a global audience.

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