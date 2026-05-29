Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Honors Capt. Chad McKenzie Upon Retirement After 30 Years of Distinguished Naval Service

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Capt. Chad McKenzie, Medical Service Corps, U.S. Navy, was honored for 30 years of service during a retirement ceremony held May 29, 2026, in the auditorium of Naval Medical Center Portsmouth.

The event featured traditional Navy honors, including the parading of colors, presentation of awards and the symbolic reading of “Old Glory,” and “The Watch.” Rear Adm. Robert Hawkins, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, presided over the ceremony and reflected on McKenzie’s leadership, character, and lasting impact across Navy Medicine.

“Over three decades of service, Captain McKenzie has consistently demonstrated the qualities that define exceptional leadership,” said Hawkins. “He brought an even-handed approach to decision-making, understood how to balance risk with mission requirements, and never lost sight of the value of the people entrusted to his care.” McKenzie began his Navy career in 1994 through the Navy Health Services Collegiate Program while attending the University of Toledo, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy before commissioning into the Medical Service Corps.

Throughout his career, McKenzie served in operational, clinical, and executive leadership assignments around the world, including tours in Iceland, Italy, Afghanistan, Great Lakes, and at the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery. His command tours included Officer in Charge of Branch Health Clinic Diego Garcia, Executive Officer of Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River, Commanding Officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Naples and U.S. Naval Hospital Naples, and Commanding Officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Great Lakes.

As Deputy Commander of Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, McKenzie helped guide the command through a period of significant transformation as Navy Medicine increased its focus on operational readiness and expeditionary medicine. During his tenure, NMFL continued to generate, train, and sustain expeditionary medical forces supporting Fleet, Marine Corps, and Joint Force requirements worldwide.

Hawkins described McKenzie as a leader who consistently protected both mission accomplishment and the people serving under him.

“A shield protects more than itself,” said Hawkins. “It provides protection for those around it. Throughout his career, Captain McKenzie used his leadership to protect, guide, and strengthen others. I witnessed faithfulness, trust, and a commitment to doing what was right, even when difficult decisions had to be made.”

During the ceremony, McKenzie was awarded a Legion of Merit for his leadership in strengthening medical readiness, improving deployability, and enhancing Navy Medicine’s ability to support operational forces around the globe.

During his retirement remarks, McKenzie reflected on the evolution of Navy Medicine throughout his career.

“The Navy Medicine when I joined in 1994 is not the Navy Medicine of today,” McKenzie said. “We've transitioned from being healthcare professionals who wore uniforms in military hospitals and clinics to being global operators who deploy on short notice, lead health security cooperation around the world, and deliver operational capability wherever the mission requires.”

McKenzie credited the success of his career to the Sailors, civilians, mentors, and family members who supported him throughout more than three decades of service.

“Whatever success I've had in uniform was not my accomplishment,” said McKenzie. “It was the product of incredible teams that surrounded me.”

Colleagues throughout Naval Medical Forces Atlantic frequently describe McKenzie as a steady and trusted leader whose leadership style balanced accountability, innovation, and genuine care for personnel. Hawkins noted that McKenzie’s ability to evaluate risk, adapt to changing circumstances, and maintain perspective during periods of uncertainty helped position the command for future success.

“His leadership allowed the value he placed on people to transfer directly into mission accomplishment,” Hawkins said. “That impact will continue long after his retirement.”

McKenzie’s personal awards include the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, and Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, among numerous unit and service awards.

Following retirement, McKenzie plans to return home to Pennsylvania and pursue a civilian career.

NMFL, headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, delivers operationally focused medical expertise and capabilities to meet Fleet, Marine and Joint Force requirements by providing equipment, sustainment and maintenance of medical forces during combat operations and public health crises. NMFL provides oversight for 22 NMRTCs, logistics, and public health and dental services throughout the U.S. East Coast, U.S. Gulf Coast, Cuba, Europe, and the Middle East.

Navy Medicine's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.