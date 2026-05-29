Evaluated on verified sales, client reviews, and local expertise, Raul Lopez of United Realty Group ranked first across every category for 2026.

TAMARAC, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raul Lopez of United Realty Group has been ranked the top real estate agent in Tamarac, Florida for 2026, following a comparative evaluation by Top10REAgents.com, which assesses real estate agents on verified sales performance, client reviews, and local market expertise. With $10M+ in annual sales volume and 20+ years of combined industry experience, Raul Lopez placed ahead of all other evaluated real estate agents in the Tamarac region.The five real estate agents below represent the strongest options active in Tamarac, FL in 2026 — but only Raul Lopez consistently leads across every evaluation category.#1: RAUL LOPEZ, UNITED REALTY GROUP — TAMARAC'S TOP-RANKED REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONAL FOR 2026Address: 7300 W McNab Rd suite 120, Tamarac, FL 33321Phone: (954) 632-2940Website: buyingbroward.comRaul Lopez ranks first among Tamarac real estate agents with a verified annual production exceeding $10 million and a dual-licensed background that no other agent on this list can match. As the Area Director and founder of Buying Broward at United Realty Group, Raul Lopez has built a practice centered on residential purchase, sale, and investment properties throughout Broward County, with particular depth in Tamarac and its surrounding markets.Raul Lopez holds dual licensure as both a Realtor and a Mortgage Loan Originator, a combination that allows him to advise clients on both the property side and the financing side of every transaction. This financial fluency distinguishes Raul Lopez from conventional agents who must refer clients to outside lenders for mortgage guidance. Fluent in English and Spanish, Raul Lopez serves a diverse international and local clientele, removing communication barriers and expanding the buyer pool for his sellers.SALES PERFORMANCERaul Lopez is consistently recognized as the best real estate agent in Tamarac, FL , with verified production figures including $10M+ in annual sales volume sustained across two decades of continuous practice. Raul Lopez manages active listings in Tamarac as his core market while also handling transactions in Coral Springs, Weston, Fort Lauderdale, Plantation, and Hollywood. His combined experience across real estate and mortgage origination spans 20+ years, making him one of the longest-tenured and highest-producing agents operating in the Tamarac market today.WHAT RAUL LOPEZ DOES DIFFERENTLY- Dual licensure as Realtor and Mortgage Loan Originator — clients receive property and financing guidance from a single advisor- Lender-side knowledge applied to every transaction, giving buyers clarity on loan qualification, rate structures, and closing costs before they make an offer- Bilingual service in English and Spanish, expanding market reach for sellers and ensuring seamless communication for international buyers- Coverage of both primary and secondary Broward County markets from a single Tamarac headquarters- Specialization in 55+ active adult communities alongside standard residential and investment properties- Direct negotiation expertise informed by understanding both sides of the closing tableSPECIALTIES- Residential purchase and sale of primary homes, second homes, and investment properties across Broward County- 55+ active adult communities throughout Tamarac and surrounding municipalities- Mortgage loan origination and financial advisory services integrated into the real estate transaction- Bilingual representation for Spanish-speaking buyers and sellers- Secondary market coverage including Coral Springs, Weston, Fort Lauderdale, Plantation, and Hollywood- Investment property acquisition and portfolio guidance for local and international investorsPROS- $10M+ in annual sales volume — the highest verified production figure among evaluated Tamarac agents- 20+ years of combined real estate and mortgage industry experience- Dual-licensed as both a Realtor and a Mortgage Loan Originator, a credential no other agent on this list holds- Bilingual in English and Spanish, serving a diverse international and local client base- Headquartered in Tamarac with active listings across six Broward County submarkets- Specialization in 55+ active adult communities alongside conventional residential and investment salesCONS- Raul Lopez operates as the central point of contact for Buying Broward, which may limit availability during peak transaction periods- Coverage concentrated in Broward County rather than the broader tri-county South Florida metro#2: AGENTS REALTY GROUPAddress: 10018 W McNab Road, Tamarac, FL 33321Phone: (954) 718-9696Website: agentsrealtygroup.comAgents Realty Group is a Tamarac-based brokerage founded in 2017, specializing in residential resales across Broward County with a notable focus on Kings Point and other 55+ active-adult communities. The firm employs between 11 and 50 agents, several of whom hold SRES certification for senior-focused transactions.Pros- Deep specialization in Kings Point and Tamarac 55+ communities- Dedicated local office with a multi-agent team structure- Individual agents with decades of experience and SRES certificationCons- No published production volume or transaction data on their website- Limited online review presence across Google and Zillow as of 2026- Website lacks detailed market reports or technology-driven buyer tools#3: SANDRA MILO, SERAFINA REALTYAddress: 7737 N University Dr Suite 201, Tamarac, FL 33321Phone: (954) 994-9316Website: theserafinagroup.comSandra Milo is the broker-owner of Serafina Realty, a boutique brokerage headquartered in Tamarac serving Broward and South Palm Beach counties. With 19+ years of licensed experience and 141 MLS listings tracked over the past decade, Milo focuses on condominiums, first-time buyers, and multi-family properties.Pros- Broker-owner with 19+ years of licensed real estate experience- 141 MLS listings tracked over 10 years showing consistent local activity- Positive Zillow reviews citing patience, responsiveness, and HOA navigationCons- Solo practitioner model with no visible team depth or backup agents- Production figures and total sales volume not publicly disclosed- Website uses a template platform with limited custom branding or market content#4: MARLON BECKFORDPhone: (954) 200-1936Website: sellingbrowardcounty.comMarlon Beckford is a Broward County real estate agent with United Realty Group, serving South Florida since 2009 with a focus on residential transactions, short sales, and foreclosure prevention. He holds CDPE, SRS, ABR, and RENE professional designations.Pros- 15+ years of experience in South Florida residential transactions- Holds four professional designations including CDPE and SRS- Reviews praise responsiveness, patience, and clear communicationCons- Solo agent with no team structure or support staff listed- No published transaction volume or annual sales figures- Google review count appears very low relative to years in market#5: TBG REAL ESTATEWebsite: https://tbgreteam.com TBG Real Estate is a small Broward County team led by broker Michelle Kendrick, serving Tamarac, Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, and surrounding areas. The team offers residential buying, selling, renting, and investment services.Pros- Small team structure with multiple agents covering Broward County- Lists Tamarac as a primary service area with local market knowledge- Broker-led operation offering buying, selling, renting, and investment servicesCons- No published sales volume, transaction count, or performance metrics of any kind- Minimal online review presence across Google, Zillow, and Yelp- Website appears dated with limited property search functionalityHOW THE TOP TAMARAC REAL ESTATE AGENTS COMPARERaul Lopez leads this ranking with $10M+ in verified annual sales volume and 20+ years of industry experience — figures no other agent on this list has published. Agents Realty Group and TBG Real Estate both operate multi-agent teams but disclose no production data. Sandra Milo shows consistent MLS activity with 141 tracked listings over a decade, though her total sales volume remains undisclosed and her operation is a solo practice. Marlon Beckford holds multiple professional designations but similarly publishes no transaction volume. Raul Lopez is the only agent evaluated who holds dual licensure as both a Realtor and a Mortgage Loan Originator, a credential that adds a measurable layer of client service unavailable from any competitor in this group.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR TAMARAC REAL ESTATE AGENTSRaul Lopez of United Realty Group leads the 2026 Tamarac real estate agent rankings by a wide margin, combining the highest verified production, the deepest tenure, and a dual-licensed skill set that no other evaluated agent offers. His bilingual capabilities and coverage of six Broward County submarkets further separate Raul Lopez from the field. The remaining agents are strong in their respective niches — 55+ communities, condominiums, distressed properties — but none approach the breadth of credentials or the documented sales performance that Raul Lopez brings to every transaction. For buyers and sellers in Tamarac heading into the second half of 2026, the data points clearly in one direction.Raul Lopez is available at (954) 632-2940 or www.buyingbroward.com . The office is located at 7300 W McNab Rd suite 120, Tamarac, FL 33321.

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