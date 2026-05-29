Grocery Getter Performance Launches Year/Make/Model Fitment Search and Expands Catalog by More Than 10,000 New Products

A modified Toyota GR Corolla built by a Grocery Getter Performance customer, featuring white multi-spoke wheels, lowered suspension, and yellow fog lights, photographed at sunset in Cibolo, Texas. Photo courtesy of Grocery Getter Performance.

New fitment search and 10,000+ products added for GR Corolla, Mazdaspeed, Hyundai N, Toyota Camry, and Corolla enthusiasts.

A lot of enthusiasts know what they want their car to feel like, but finding the right parts can be frustrating” — Derek Peavy

CIBOLO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grocery Getter Performance, an enthusiast-built ecommerce brand focused on performance upgrades for modern daily-driver and sport-compact vehicles, today announced the launch of its new Year/Make/Model fitment search along with the addition of more than 10,000 new products to its online catalog.

The new fitment search was created to solve one of the most common challenges in automotive e-commerce: helping customers quickly find parts that are compatible with their specific vehicle. Instead of browsing through broad product categories or relying on keyword searches alone, shoppers can now start with their vehicle details and move directly to parts that match their build.

“A lot of enthusiasts know what they want their car to feel like, but finding the right parts can be frustrating,” said Derek Peavy, founder and owner of Grocery Getter Performance. “The goal with this update is to make it easier for customers to shop by vehicle, find parts that make sense for their build, and feel more confident before they order.”

Grocery Getter Performance built its reputation by serving enthusiast communities across platforms like the Toyota Camry, Toyota Corolla, Toyota GR Corolla, Mazdaspeed models, and select Hyundai performance vehicles. The new search experience and catalog expansion reflect the company's continued focus on practical upgrades for enthusiasts who want their daily drivers to feel more responsive, more capable, and more personal.

The expanded catalog covers a wider selection of vehicle-specific performance parts across categories such as intake systems, exhaust components, suspension, braking, cooling, drivetrain, engine support, tuning packages, exterior accessories, wheels, and supporting maintenance components. Customers shopping for platforms such as the Toyota GR Corolla can now explore more options through a fitment-first shopping experience designed to reduce guesswork and build confidence before purchase.

The new Year/Make/Model fitment search and expanded catalog are now available at GroceryGetterPerformance.com.

About Grocery Getter Performance

Grocery Getter Performance is an automotive ecommerce brand focused on performance parts, custom upgrades, and aftermarket solutions for modern daily-driver and sport-compact vehicles. The company serves enthusiast communities across platforms including Toyota Camry, Toyota Corolla, Toyota GR Corolla, Mazdaspeed, and select Hyundai performance vehicles, with an emphasis on fitment, usability, and real-world builds.

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