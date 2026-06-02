Nomix Group Appoints Ben Tatton-Brown as SVP Agency Partnerships; Promotes Mark Grimshaw to EVP Partnerships

Nomix Group Names Ben Tatton-Brown as SVP Partnerships Mark Grimshaw has been promoted from SVP partnerships at Shopnomix to executive vice president, partnerships, at Nomix Group

Two senior appointments signal Nomix Group's growing commitment to European market expansion and agency revenue growth

Ben knows how agencies operate & how to build partnerships that align with how they plan, buy & scale media. Along with Mark's promotion, this is the right team for this moment.” — Colin Jeavons, CEO, Nomix Group

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nomix Group , the performance commerce holding company, today announced two senior appointments. Ben Tatton-Brown joins as senior vice president, agency partnerships, and Mark Grimshaw has been promoted from SVP partnerships at Shopnomix to executive vice president, partnerships, at Nomix Group.Ben Tatton-Brown brings more than two decades of senior commercial experience across European digital advertising markets. He co-founded Amobee, the mobile advertising company acquired by SingTel in 2012 for $321 million, and held executive leadership positions at WPP, Criteo, Ogury, Blis and Adlook. His appointment to lead agency partnerships at Nomix Group reflects the company's intent to deepen relationships with holding company agency groups and their trading desks across Europe."I've watched performance marketing mature through search, mobile, programmatic and social. What Nomix Group is building sits at the next inflection point: commerce that operates across surfaces, measured on actual transactions rather than proxies. That's a conversation agencies are ready to have, and I'm here to have it with them," Tatton-Brown shared.Mark Grimshaw has worked alongside Nomix Group CEO Colin Jeavons for many years. He served as SVP Partnerships at NTENT and Mocha Global before joining Shopnomix in 2023. His promotion to EVP partnerships elevates his remit from a single operating division to the full Nomix Group portfolio, spanning Shopnomix, Fanomix , Appnomix, Pronomix and Creatornomix."Europe is where the agency conversation about agentic commerce is moving fastest,” added Jeavons. “Ben understands how agencies actually operate and how to build partnerships that align with the way agencies plan, buy and scale media. That matters as agencies rethink how they drive performance and commerce outcomes in a rapidly evolving market. Mark has been central to our commercial growth since before Nomix Group existed. This is the right team for this moment.”The two appointments come as Nomix Group accelerates its European agency development activity. The company's portfolio of performance commerce brands collectively facilitated more than $4 billion in verified product transactions in 2025.About Nomix GroupNomix Group is building the operating infrastructure for the Commerce, Everywhere™ era. Founded on the thesis that shopping is no longer a destination but a layer integrated across every digital surface, Nomix brings together specialized divisions under shared data and performance intelligence: Shopnomix for intent-driven conversion, Appnomix for mobile publisher monetization, Pronomix for programmatic demand capture, Fanomix for AI-powered video and UGC, and Creatornomix for creator-led commerce at scale. Together, they give brands and publishers a single partner to capture purchase intent across channels that traditional paid search and affiliate marketing cannot reach. Nomix Group's divisions have collectively driven over $4 billion in gross merchandise value in 2025. For more information visit: https://nomix.group/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.