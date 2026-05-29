Fredericksburg District Weekly Travel Alert: May 31 - June 6, 2026

I-95 Northbound

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Sunday – Thursday, 10 p.m.- 4 a.m. Single lane closure for construction to improve the interchange.

Sunday – Tuesday, 10 p.m.- 4 a.m. I-95 northbound on-ramp from Route 1 will be closed for construction. Signs will detour drivers. Use most convenient alternate interchange at exit 118 (Thornburg) or exit 130 (Route 3).

Sunday – Tuesday,10 p.m. - 4 a.m. I-95 northbound off-ramp to Route 1 northbound will be closed for construction. Signs will detour drivers. Use most convenient alternate interchange at exit 118 (Thornburg) or exit 130 (Route 3).

I-95 Southbound

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville)

Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Milling and paving near exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) between mile markers 145-143 in Stafford County. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. Double lane closure starts at 10 p.m. All southbound lanes reopen by 5 a.m.

Caroline County

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures and shoulder closures between Mudd Tavern Road/Morris Road in Spotsylvania and Ladysmith Road in Caroline. Fiber installation under permit.

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures and shoulder closures between Ladysmith Road and Route 207 (Rog3ers Clark Boulevard). Utility work under permit.

Route 1 FULL STOPS

Thursday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Intermittent full traffic stops on Route 1 northbound and southbound between Paige Road and Wayne Avenue for utility work under permit. Each stop may last up to 15 minutes at a time.

Route 17

Monday - Friday, 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. Road resurfacing. Alternating lane closures between Hazelwood Lane and Mount Creek Bridge.

Route 301 Northbound

Thursday – Friday, 7 p.m.- 6 a.m. Mobile milling operation between O'Brien Court and Route 301 Business.

Route 668 (Summit Crossing Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. Road resurfacing between the Spotsylvania County line and Macedonia Road. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic. Crews will be applying a cape seal treatment.

Guardrail work

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Single lane and shoulder closures, with a flagging crew directing traffic as needed:

Route 17 northbound near Route 301

Route 30, near Route 725

Route 301 southbound near Route 301 Business and Chase Street

Route 609, near Route 668

Route 721 between Mattaponi Trail and Newtown Road

Route 721 between Fort Bridge Road and Roundabout Road

Surface Treatment

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Alternating one-way traffic with flaggers for surface treatment on the following routes:

Route 638

Route 608

Route 621

Route 634

Route 640

Route 641

Route 747

Route 751

Route 765

Guardrail work

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Single lane and shoulder closures, with a flagging crew directing traffic as needed:

Route 30, near Route 725

Route 609, near Route 668

City of Fredericksburg

Route 1

Sunday – Friday, 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 1 northbound and southbound between Fall Hill Avenue and Falmouth Bridge. Intersection improvement project.

Fall Hill Avenue

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 10 p.m. - 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Fall Hill Avenue between Bridgewater Street and Wallace Street. Intersection improvement project.

Princess Anne Street

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating lane closures on Princess Anne Street between Route 1 and Amaret Street. Intersection improvement project.

Essex County

Route 659 (Desha Road)

Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mobile pavement marking operation between the bridge over Hoskins Creek and Scotts Mill Road.

Gloucester County

Route 14 (Adner Road)

Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mobile pavement marking operation between the King and Queen County line and Route 17.

Route 17 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-11 a.m. Guardrail work near Route 1307 (Crewe Road).

Route 17

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Bridge repairs. Alternating lane closures between Route 17 Business intersection and Route 198/Route 33 intersection.

Route 619 (Fiddlers Green Road)

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Mobile paving operation with flaggers near Route 17.

Route 632 (Aberdeen Creek Road)

Monday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Milling and paving. Alternating lane closures between Carters Cove Drive and Hickory Fork Road.

Route 641 (Tidemill Road)

Monday, 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Mobile pavement marking operation with flaggers between Hayes Road and Route 17.

Route 1095 (Beckwith Drive)

Monday - Friday, 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. Mobile pavement marking operation with flaggers between Merrick Drive and Lillaston Lane.

King and Queen County

Route 14 (Buena Vista Road)

Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mobile pavement marking operation between Route 33 and the Gloucester County line.

Route 605 (York River Road)

Wednesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mobile pavement patching operation between Route 33 and Taylorsville Road.

Route 608 (Clancie Road)

Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mobile pavement marking operation between Centreville Road and New Hope Road.

King George County

Route 206 (Dahlgren Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic near Peppermill Creek.

Route 642 (Fitzhugh Lane)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic. Crews will be applying a cape seal treatment.

Cleydale subdivision

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flaggers will direct traffic on various routes. Crews will be applying a cape seal treatment in the neighborhood.

King George on the Potomac subdivision

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flaggers will direct traffic on various routes. Crews will be applying a cape seal treatment in the neighborhood.

King William County

Route 30 (King William Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work at multiple locations, near the intersection with King Will Road and Route 630 (Smith Ferry Road).

Lancaster County

Route 354 (River Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Guardrail work near Route 3. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Lancaster County and Middlesex County

Norris Bridge

Monday – Friday, 7 p.m.- 6 a.m. and Friday - Saturday, 7 p.m. - 6 a.m. Bridge maintenance work on the Norris Bridge, which is Route 3 over the Rappahannock River. Alternating one-way traffic with automated flagging devices.

Mathews County

Route 626 (Ridge Road)

Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mobile pavement marking operation between Route 14 and Route 198.

Route 633 (Old Ferry Road)

Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mobile pavement marking operation between Risby Town Road and Buckschase Road.

Middlesex County

Route 33 (General Puller Highway)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Mobile pavement patching operation with flaggers between Irmas Lane and Timberneck Road.

Northumberland County

Route 200

Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile pavement marking operation between Route 360 and the Lancaster County line.

Route 201

Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile pavement marking operation between Route 360 and the Lancaster County line.

Route 202

Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile pavement marking operation between Route 360 and the Westmoreland County line.

Route 360 (Northumberland Highway)

Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile pavement marking operation between Route 644 and the Richmond County line, and between Route 202 and Route 657..

Wednesday – Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mobile operation with alternating lane closures for pavement patching on between Greenfield Road and Waverly Road.

Surface Treatment

Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Alternating one-way traffic for surface treatment on the following routes:

Route 641

Route 646

Route 648

Route 653

Route 695

Route 727

Route 796

Spotsylvania County

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures and shoulder closures between Mudd Tavern Road/Morris Road in Spotsylvania and Ladysmith Road in Caroline. Fiber installation under permit.

Route 1 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Right lane closure for construction on I-95 exit 126 area improvements between Crossing Court and Market Street.

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closures on northbound Route 1 near Route 632 (Roxbury Mill Road) and northbound Route 1 near Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road/Morris Road).

Route 1 Southbound

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Right lane closure between Market Street and the I-95 southbound off-ramp at exit 126 (Spotsylvania) for construction on I-95 interchange area improvements.

Route 3 Eastbound

Tuesday – Friday, 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. Right lane closure to widen the shoulder between Constitution Highway and Orange Plank Road.

Route 17 (Mills Drive)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Alternating lane closures on southbound Route 17 near Route 608.

Route 208 (Lake Anna Parkway)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Alternating lane closures on eastbound Lake Anna Parkway near Morris Road.

Route 601 (Lawyers Road/Lewiston Road/Arritt Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sign work. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic at various locations.

Route 612 (Stubbs Bridge Road)

Tuesday – Friday, 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sign work. One-way, alternating traffic between Dovey lane//Woolfolk Road and Comfort Lane.

Route 608 (Robert E. Lee Drive)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Shoulder widening between Route 208 and Catharpin Road. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic in the work zone.

Route 950 (Trench Hill Lane)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work near Route 2084. Flaggers will direct traffic.

Route 1262 (Bounds Street)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Pipe replacement at the Oak Grove Drive intersection. Use Massaponax Drive as an alternate route.

Stafford County

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures on Route 1 northbound and southbound between Hospital Center Boulevard and Courthouse Road for fiber installation under permit.

Route 1 Northbound

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closure near Bells Hill Road.

Route 17

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Median improvements under permit. Expect alternating northbound and southbound lane closures on Route 17 between Poplar Road and the entrance to the Cardinal Forest subdivision.

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Median improvements under permit. Expect alternating northbound and southbound lane closures on Route 17 between Poplar Road and Hartwood Church Road.

Route 604 (Belle Plains Road)

Wednesday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic between Salvington Road and White Oak Road.

Route 606 (Ferry Road)

Monday, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Milling and paving, with flaggers alternating one-way traffic between Route 218 and Mt. Vernon Avenue. Part of a trench widening project to enhance safety.

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Alternating lane closures for guardrail work at Groves Lane and at the bridge over Aquia Creek. Flaggers will direct drivers through the work zone.

Route 616 (Poplar Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sign work. One-way, alternating traffic at multiple locations.

Route 626 (Potomac Run Road)

Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Paving. Flaggers will direct traffic between Leeland Road and Eskimo Hill Road.

Route 630 (Courthouse Road)

Wednesday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Signal work at the Austin Ridge Drive intersection. Single lane closure.

Route 643 (Joshua Road)

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Paving. Flaggers will direct traffic between Mountain View Road and Garrisonville Road.

Route 644 (Rock Hill Church Road)

Starting Thursday, June 4, Rock Hill Church Road will close to replace the single-lane structure over Aquia Creek with a two lane bridge. Road will remain closed through June 2027. Read the release.

Route 651 (Kellogg Mill Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Guardrail work near Abel Drive. Flaggers will direct drivers through the work zone.

Route 662 (Stony Hill Road)

Wednesday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic between Hartwood Road and Poplar Road.

Hampton Oaks subdivision

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flaggers will direct traffic on various routes for road resurfacing.

Westmoreland County

Route 202 (Cople Highway)

Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile pavement marking operation between Route 360 and Route 3.

Route 203

Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile pavement marking operation between Route 202 and the Richmond County line.

Route 638 (Leedstown Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Paving. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone between Rappahannock Road and Route 3.

Route 645 (Zacata Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Paving. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone between Route 3 and Meadow Drive.

Cape Seal Treatment

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic on the following routes to apply a cape seal treatment:

Route 628 (Stoney Knoll Road)

Route 1366 (Paynes Point Drive)

Route 1367 (Kettle Bottom Drive)

Additional Projects in Fredericksburg District

Caroline County

Route 207 Northbound Bridge Rehabilitation

Construction is underway to improve the northbound Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard) bridge over the Mattaponi River. The project will replace steel plate girders, concrete deck, railing, bridge approaches, and make substructure repairs. Northbound Route 207 traffic is diverted to cross the Mattaponi River using the Route 207 southbound bridge, with one travel lane open in each direction. During the closure, Route 207 northbound will remain closed until the completion of the project. Work is expected to be complete in June 2026.

City of Fredericksburg

Route 1 at Fall Hill Avenue, and Route 1 at Princess Anne Street and Hanson Avenue

Intersection improvement projects are underway on Route 1 at the intersections with Fall Hill Avenue and Princess Anne Street/Hanson Avenue. Construction will be complete by June 2026. Intermittent single lane and shoulder closures will be needed at times, but most lane closures will occur overnight, and outside of peak weekday commute times.

Gloucester County and Middlesex County

Route 17 Northbound Bridge Replacement at Dragon Run

Bridge replacement begins on Monday, May 18, at the Route 17 northbound bridge over Dragon Run at the Gloucester County and Middlesex County line. The new bridge will be wider, taller, and longer than the existing bridge, which was built in 1931. Route 17 northbound will remain reduced to a single lane at the bridge while crews construct crossovers for a traffic diversion to the Route 17 southbound bridge planned for summer 2026. Work zone barriers will continue to separate the left and right lanes of Route 17 northbound. The right lane closed in Dec. 2025 after a vehicle crash damaged the bridge rail and guardrail. The project is expected to be complete in Dec. 2027.

King William County

Route 360 at Mill Road

Intersection improvement project to extend existing left turn lane on Route 360 westbound at Mill Road to provide greater refuge for vehicles slowing down to turn left, and will keep traffic flowing in the through travel lanes on Route 360 westbound. The project is expected to be complete by August 2026.

Lancaster County

Route 790 (Kamps Mill Road)

Route 790 (Kamps Mill Road) over Camps Millpond in Lancaster County has closed for motorist safety after a routine inspection of a culvert found deterioration. Motorists should use Route 3 as the recommended detour. VDOT will announce an estimated timeline to reopen the road to traffic once the emergency repair project schedule is finalized.

Mathews County

Route 14 over North End Branch Bridge Improvement

A $3.5 million bridge rehabilitation project is under construction to improve the condition of the Route 14 bridge over North End Branch. Temporary traffic signals are directing one-way, alternating traffic through the work zone. A vehicle width restriction of 10 feet is in place through the work zone. Project completion in June 2026.

Northumberland County and Westmoreland County

Route 617 (Gardy's Mill Road)

Gardy's Mill Road is closed at Gardy's Millpond at the Northumberland and Westmoreland line with no reopening date. Gardy's Mill Road closed to through traffic for public safety in May 2025 due to a dam breach at the millpond. Water also damaged the road's travel surface. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) maintains the road, which runs on top of the dam maintained by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR). Travelers should use Route 202 (Hampton Hall Road) as a detour.

Spotsylvania County

I-95 Exit 126 Area Improvements

Route 1 is being widened to six lanes near the I-95 exit 126 interchange. This will provide space to build a second left turn lane for Route 1 traffic entering I-95 northbound and southbound. An auxiliary lane will be built on I-95 northbound from the on-ramp to the Route 208 (Courthouse Road) overpass to help entering vehicles merge with interstate traffic. The I-95 northbound and southbound on-ramps will be widened to receive traffic from dual left turn lanes. Two noise barriers will be built along I-95 southbound. Project completion in Sept. 2027.

Route 620 (Harrison Road) Reconstruction and Widening

Harrison Road is being widened to four lanes between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road. The project will build a center turn lane along Harrison Road and additional through travel lanes at the Old Plank Road and Gordon Road intersections, and extend the current turn lanes at these intersections. Sidewalks will be built along Harrison Road, and pedestrian crossing signal equipment and crosswalks will be added at the Old Plank Road and Gordon Road intersections. Project completion in late summer 2026.

Stafford County

Route 1 Bridge Replacement at Chopawamsic Creek

Construction is underway on a $13.9 million project to replace the four-lane Route 1 bridge over Chopawamsic Creek. The bridge is located just south of the Prince William County line and is near Quantico Marine Corps Base. Construction will be completed in June 2028. Four travel lanes will remain open at most times during construction, with periodic lane closures needed during off-peak times as traffic is shifted to complete the bridge construction in phases.

Route 1 at Telegraph Road and Woodstock Lane

Construction is underway to realign the intersection of Route 1 and Telegraph Road, and to widen Route 1 at Woodstock Lane to build a southbound left turn lane and to make access management improvements. New traffic signal equipment will be installed at Telegraph Road and dual left turn lanes will be built from Telegraph Road onto Route 1 southbound. A left turn lane is being built from Route 1 southbound into Woodstock Lane. At Woodstock Lane, a concrete median will be installed on Route 1 to restrict turning movements. Stafford County is locally administering this project. Project completion in fall 2026. Visit the county project page.

Route 1 and Courthouse Road Intersection Improvement Project

Construction is underway to widen Route 1 and provide improvements at the intersection of Route 1 and Courthouse Road, and at the intersection of Route 1 and Bells Hill Road/Hope Road. Route 1 will be improved to have four lanes with a concrete median separating northbound and southbound traffic, with dedicated left turn lanes onto Courthouse Road, Bells Hill Road and Hope Road. Improvements will also be made on eastbound and westbound Courthouse Road approaching Route 1. An 8-foot-wide sidewalk will be installed along Route 1, with crosswalks. Stafford County is locally administering this project. Project completion in summer 2027. Visit the county project page.

Route 644 (Rock Hill Church Road) Bridge Replacement

Route 644 (Rock Hill Church Road) will close on Thursday, June 4 to allow crews to replace the single-lane structure over Aquia Creek with a two-lane bridge. The new two-lane bridge will be nearly double the size of the existing structure. Rock Hill Church Road will be closed to through traffic between Dunbar Drive and Van Horn Lane with a detour in place until June 2027.

Commuting and Ridesharing Information

GWRideConnect is a free ridesharing information and matching service for the Fredericksburg area and is part of the George Washington Regional Commission.

Let GWRideConnect help you discover your commuting options, such as carpools, vanpools, and transit. Visit www.gwrideconnect.org or call (540) 373-7665.

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