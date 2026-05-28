Attorney General Bonta Seeks Justice for Grieving Families with First DOJ-Sponsored Missing Persons Resource Fair

Resource event raises awareness and provides opportunities related to the reporting and identification of missing person cases in California

SACRAMENTO — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today highlighted the first California Department of Justice (DOJ)-sponsored Find CA Missing event aimed at elevating the state’s response to missing persons cases. The upcoming event on June 6, 2026, is designed to raise awareness for all state missing person cases while providing families with an in-person opportunity to connect with support organizations and augment or file missing persons reports. To help tackle difficult missing persons cases, Attorney General Bonta urges local partners, community leaders, and law enforcement agencies to elevate and utilize the resources being provided and to recommit themselves to taking action.

“This month, as we recognize both National Missing Children’s Day and MMIP Awareness Day, we’re reminded that awareness and collective action can create safer communities. Today is about uplifting the resources available for families who are grieving a missing loved one and presenting an opportunity for optimism through action,” said Attorney General Bonta. “I urge everyone to utilize this opportunity as we continue to seek justice and reunification for families, because even one case — adult, child, or otherwise — is one too many. Behind every missing person, is a family and loved one waiting for answers, and just one updated detail could be the missing piece that brings resolution.”

Find CA Missing Event Information

For over 40 years, DOJ's Missing and Unidentified Persons Section (MUPS) has been advancing California’s response to missing persons cases by assisting law enforcement agencies, publicly posting active cases, increasing public awareness, and managing comprehensive databases. Every day, MUPS supports high-volume operations by utilizing physical identification, dental identification, the DOJ Division of Law Enforcement’s Bureau of Forensic Services Missing Persons DNA Program, and the California Missing Children Clearinghouse and toll-free telephone hotline (1-800-222-FIND).

MUPS operates within the California Justice Information Services Division (CJIS) which serves the people of California by enabling secure and timely exchanges of data and criminal justice information. These services have no waiting period and are provided at no cost to the public or to law enforcement agencies, with the sole purpose of contributing to the effort of locating and identifying missing persons.

In keeping with that goal, DOJ is hosting a Find CA Missing event on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at the California State University in Sacramento from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm. This free event gives families a chance to file new reports or update existing missing person cases, and to connect directly with investigators, advocates, and forensic specialists. Missing juvenile reports will be accepted at this event, however this is an especially valuable resource for those with missing loved ones who are adults. Regardless of age, the prolonged uncertainty of a missing person’s case can be a devastating and isolating experience, and this event will help bring communities together to rekindle hope.

Attendees are encouraged to bring:

Identifying information such as photos of your loved one, photos of tattoos, or photos of normally worn jewelry.

Medical and dental records for the missing person.

A copy of the original police report (if possible).

Identification documents for the missing person.

At least two family members from different branches of the family tree (for families willing to submit DNA samples).

A copy of the event flyer is available online. It is also available in Korean, Russian, Chinese (Simplified), Spanish, Tagalog, and Vietnamese.

Those unable to attend can still email information to missing.persons@doj.ca.gov and subscribe to receive Missing Persons Bulletins.