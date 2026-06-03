College Football Brasil Announces Postponement of 2026 Football Game in Brazil

NC State and Virginia Game Will Be Played Stateside

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following extensive review with participating institutions, operational partners, and international stakeholders, the 2026 college football game between NC State and the University of Virginia, scheduled to take place in Rio De Janeiro on August 29th, will be relocated to the United States. The game will be played stateside. Please consult your University athletics website for the new schedule and time.The decision comes after extensive evaluation of a number of evolving global factors. Stakeholder feedback, including concerns expressed by certain ticket purchasers regarding international travel and related conditions, was among numerous factors evaluated during the review process.Fans who purchased tickets or travel packages for the event through the official College Football Brasil website will receive refunds. Refund administration is being coordinated through applicable ticketing, payment processing, and event partners.For any additional questions regarding refunds, please visit our FAQ page at: www.collegefootballbrasil.us College Football Brasil remains committed to exploring future opportunities for the event and looks forward to sharing updates as plans evolve.

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