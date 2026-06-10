SunnyData Launches Suite of AI-Powered Solutions to Accelerate Enterprise Data Initiatives and Self-Service Intelligence

Backed by a team that is 100% certified on Databricks and specializes in data engineering, advanced analytics, and institutional governance.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SunnyData , the leading pure-play Databricks data engineering and AI consulting firm, today announced the general availability of four proprietary, AI-powered solutions built exclusively for the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. Designed to maximize ROI and slash time-to-value, the solutions automate complex data migrations, unlock unstructured enterprise data, and democratize analytics for non-technical business teams.As highly regulated industries such as Healthcare, Life Sciences, and Financial Services face mounting pressure to modernize their data estates, the primary obstacle remains the transition from legacy infrastructure to governed business insights. SunnyData’s new suite of solutions directly bridges this gap. Blending advanced artificial intelligence and automation with native Databricks solutions built on top of Unity Catalog, these solutions eliminate manual data bottlenecks while ensuring 100% compliance."Enterprises don't just need a more powerful data platform; they need that platform to deliver compounding business outcomes immediately," said Kai Thapa, CEO of SunnyData. "As a pure-play Databricks consulting firm, we have engineered these solutions to dismantle the traditional technical and change management friction points of data modernization. Whether it's cutting migration QA times from hours to minutes, or empowering an executive to query complex schemas in plain English, we are ensuring that Databricks investments translate directly into operational velocity and absolute governance."The newly launched suite includes four purpose-built solution accelerators:• SunnyShield: Designed for organizations transitioning legacy enterprise data warehouses (EDWs) to Databricks, this solution replaces unscalable manual QA scripts and spreadsheet-based sampling with automated, secure validation.• SunnyCoach: An AI-powered behavioral simulation and coaching tool that helps frontline enterprise teams safely practice high-stakes interactions—such as handling executive pushback, pricing pressure, or complex compliance escalations—before they happen live.• SunnyDoc Intel: A generative AI document ingestion engine that converts complex, unstructured data inputs—including contracts, compliance forms, PDFs, and internal enterprise content—into highly structured, searchable data assets natively within Databricks.• SunnyInsights: A conversational AI and business-friendly user interface built directly on top of Unity Catalog, allowing non-technical business users, analysts, and executives to explore corporate data without writing a single line of code.Unlike generalized tools, SunnyData’s solutions are uniquely hardened for sectors requiring rigorous compliance and data security. For Healthcare and Financial Services organizations, every automated extraction, test script, or user-driven natural language query automatically respects existing enterprise governance parameters, preserving data lineage and keeping data estates continuously audit-ready.To learn more about how SunnyData's new solutions can accelerate your data intelligence roadmap, visit www.sunnydata.ai/solutions About SunnyDataSunnyData is a premium, pure-play data and AI consulting firm specializing in enterprise-grade Databricks modernization, data engineering, and governed analytics. With deep domain expertise across highly regulated industries, including Financial Services, Healthcare, and Life Sciences, SunnyData helps global organizations bridge the gap between complex data infrastructure and actionable business value.

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