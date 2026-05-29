SPROUT AI INC ANNOUNCES DELAY IN FILING ANNUAL FILINGS

SPROUT AI INC ANNOUNCES IN ABILITY TO FILE ANNUAL FILINGS FOR MAY 28, 2026

Sprout AI Inc. (BYFM:BYFM)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sprout AI Inc. (the “Company”) announces that it was unable to file its annual audited financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis, related CEO and CFO certifications, and annual return for the financial year ended December 31, 2025 (collectively, the “Annual Filings”) by the prescribed filing deadline of May 28, 2026.As previously disclosed in the Company’s public updates dated April 3, 2026 and May 5, 2026, the Company continues to operate under significant financial, operational, and restructuring pressures arising from ongoing counterparty defaults, constrained liquidity, and related legal and administrative matters affecting the Company and certain subsidiaries.The Company continues to assess available restructuring and recovery alternatives while attempting to preserve remaining value and maintain regulatory compliance where feasible. However, due to the Company’s present financial condition, reduced administrative capacity, disruption to legacy communication systems and records access, and the absence of sufficient working capital, the Company was unable to complete the Annual Filings within the required timeframe.The Company expects that applicable securities regulators may issue a failure-to-file cease trade order (“FFCTO”) in accordance with applicable securities laws if the Annual Filings remain outstanding.The Company is continuing efforts to complete the required filings as resources permit; however, there can be no assurance at this time regarding timing or outcome.Shareholders and stakeholders are encouraged to review the Company’s public updates available at: https://beyondfarming.com/our-updates (Beyond Farming Updates Page).The Company does not intend to provide further updates regarding the Annual Filings unless and until material developments occur.On behalf of the Board of Directors,Chris BoltonDirectorSprout AI Inc. (CSE:BYFM)Beyond Farming

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