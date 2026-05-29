No Diagnosis Too Complex: Montgomery Behavioral Health on Mental Health Month

Alabama's leading inpatient behavioral health center reminds communities that no diagnosis is too complex for compassionate, residential care

MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the nation recognizes May as Mental Health Awareness Month, Montgomery Behavioral Health is shining a light on a critical gap in mental health care across Alabama: the need for residential treatment that accepts patients of all acuity levels — including those living with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, and other complex diagnoses often turned away elsewhere.

Located at 7295 Copperfield Drive in Montgomery, Alabama, Montgomery Behavioral Health provides voluntary inpatient mental health treatment for adults 18 and older. As one of the only inpatient mental health facilities in Alabama willing to serve patients regardless of diagnosis complexity, the center is filling a vital need in a state where access to high-acuity mental health care remains limited.

No Diagnosis Too Complex. No Patient Turned Away.

Many behavioral health centers in Alabama and across the country decline to admit patients with high-acuity diagnoses such as schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, or severe personality disorders. Montgomery Behavioral Health was founded specifically to serve this underserved population. The center's residential program accepts individuals living with:

- Schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder

- Borderline personality disorder

- Bipolar and other mood disorders

- Anxiety disorders

- PTSD and trauma-related conditions

- Co-occurring body image and eating-related concerns

Comprehensive Mental Health Treatment in Montgomery, Alabama

As a premier destination for behavioral health in Montgomery, AL, the center offers a full continuum of evidence-based and holistic therapies, including:

- Individual therapy (at least once weekly per client)

- Dynamic group therapy using a core-based processing model covering identity, family of origin, core beliefs, relationships, and emotional milestones

- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)

- Trauma-informed therapy

- Family therapy and monthly Zoom-based family support groups

- Art therapy and Alpha-Stim therapy

- Mindfulness, meditation, and guided movement

- Cooking classes, nutrition education, and life skills development

- Community outings throughout Montgomery to promote real-world engagement

The residential campus — which offers up to 40 beds — features a game room, art room, large outdoor field, and a peaceful pond, all designed to support healing, connection, and whole-person wellness.

Family-Centered Care and Long-Term Support

Montgomery Behavioral Health places family involvement at the core of its treatment model. Monthly family support nights and Zoom-based educational groups equip loved ones with the tools to understand diagnoses, set healthy expectations, and support lasting recovery. After discharge, alumni remain connected through clinical outreach, virtual and in-person alumni meetings, and ongoing community events — because healing, the center believes, is a lifelong journey.

Access and Insurance Coverage

Montgomery Behavioral Health accepts most major insurance plans, including BlueCross BlueShield, Cigna, Anthem, Beacon, and Aetna. The center's admissions team works directly with patients and families to verify coverage and help navigate the path to care.

About Montgomery Behavioral Health

Montgomery Behavioral Health is a voluntary residential mental health center in Montgomery, Alabama, providing compassionate, individualized care for adults 18 and older. As one of the few inpatient mental health facilities in Alabama accepting patients of all acuity levels, the center is committed to ensuring that no individual — regardless of their diagnosis — is left without access to expert mental health treatment in Montgomery. The program blends evidence-based clinical care with holistic therapies in a dignified, supportive environment focused on long-term healing.

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