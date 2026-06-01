Adam G. Simon Launches S2L Entertainment in Brazil, Announces UNDER as Company’s First Feature Film

Adam G. Simon and his wife Larissa Andrade, S2L Entertainment, a new Brazil-based production company.

Adam G. Simon launches S2L Entertainment in Brazil to develop global film, TV, live event, and media projects, beginning with UNDER.

Hollywood is no longer centralized in Los Angeles. The future of the industry has no borders, and Brazil is the perfect place for this new journey.” — Adam G. Simon

SAO PAOLO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles-born screenwriter, producer, and filmmaker Adam G. Simon has launched S2L Entertainment, a new Brazil-based production company focused on developing film, television, live events, and media ventures that connect Brazilian talent, stories, and production opportunities with the global entertainment industry.

Now based in Brazil, with operations and partnerships across São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Goiánia, and other key production regions, Simon is launching S2L Entertainment to bridge Brazilian talent and the global entertainment industry.

The company’s first feature film will be UNDER, which Simon is set to direct in Brazil. The film is being developed in partnership with Brazilian production companies and investors, bringing together international filmmaking experience with Brazilian crews, locations, talent, and creative infrastructure.

“For me, Brazil represents one of the most exciting creative frontiers in the world right now,” said Simon. “Not only is it our home, but there is also extraordinary talent here, incredible energy, and a powerful opportunity to build projects that can speak to Brazilian audiences while reaching the global marketplace.”

Simon’s move into Brazil follows recent Brazilian press coverage highlighting his work with his wife, Brazilian actress, international model, and producer Larissa Andrade, as well as their shared vision of building a new creative ecosystem in the country they call home. The article described their move from Los Angeles to Brazil as part of a larger shift in the entertainment industry, driven by changes in production technology, the decentralization of Hollywood, and the rise of new global production hubs.

“Hollywood is no longer centralized in Los Angeles,” said Simon. “The future of the industry has no borders, and Brazil is the perfect place for this new journey.”

S2L Entertainment will develop and produce projects across film, television, live events, branded entertainment, and international media partnerships. The company is focused on creating commercially viable, globally minded projects while helping open new pathways for Brazilian artists, filmmakers, investors, and production partners.

For Simon, the launch is both a professional expansion and a personal commitment to Brazil.

“Brazil is not just where we live now,” Simon said. “It’s where we are building for our family and community. S2L Entertainment was created to be part of that movement.”

Andrade will play a key role in the company’s creative and cultural expansion, helping connect Brazilian artists, brands, and production partners with international opportunities.

“Brazil has always had world-class talent,” said Andrade. “The goal now is to help create more access, more visibility, and more opportunities for that talent to reach audiences around the world. The support, love, and excitement from my country and city have been amazing."

S2L Entertainment is currently developing its first slate of projects, beginning with UNDER, with additional film, television, live event, and media announcements expected in the coming year.

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