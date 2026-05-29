Kind Behavioral Health Marks Mental Health Awareness Month by Expanding Access to Evidence-Based Autism Care

Kind Behavioral Health

With 19 clinic locations and a growing waitlist of families in need, Kind BH reaffirms its commitment to compassionate, individualized ABA therapy this May

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As May marks Mental Health Awareness Month, Kind Behavioral Health (Kind BH) is highlighting the critical role early intervention and ongoing behavioral support play in the lives of children with autism and their families. With 19 locations providing ABA Therapy in North Carolina and Georgia — from Asheville to Savannah — Kind BH continues to meet the growing need for high-quality, evidence-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA)

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) affects a significant and growing number of children across the region. According to the CDC, national autism prevalence has reached 1 in 31 children (3.2%), with North Carolina at 2.5% and Georgia at 3.3% — both trending upward. Central North Carolina has the highest rate of early autism evaluations by age 3 in the United States, underscoring the urgent demand for accessible, compassionate care.

Programs Built Around Each Child

Kind BH's suite of programs is designed to meet children where they are, from early developmental stages through adolescence (ages 1–18). All services are delivered by Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs) who develop fully individualized Plans of Care in collaboration with families.

Current programs include:

- Early Intervention — For children up to age 3, focusing on foundational communication, attention, and social skills during critical developmental windows.

- General Treatment for ASD — Comprehensive support for communication, social interaction, and the reduction of challenging behaviors that may impact daily life.

- Classroom Readiness Program (CRP) — Prepares children for school environments by building group participation skills, classroom routines, and peer interaction — with 35 hours per week of direct services.

- Social Skills Groups — Structured peer sessions that give children real-world practice in conversation, turn-taking, and navigating social settings.

- Group Family Training — Equips caregivers with ABA strategies to support their child's progress at home and in the community.

- Focused Care — Tailored programming of 15–25 hours per week for children who benefit from a more targeted approach.

In addition to therapy services, Kind BH provides Autism Diagnostic Evaluations, Functional Behavior Assessments (FBA), Functional Analysis (FA) Services, IEP support, and coordination with school and community providers.

Insurance Accepted — Including Medicaid and TRICARE

Kind BH is an in-network provider with most major insurance plans, including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, Cigna, Humana, NC Medicaid, Peach State Health Management, and TRICARE, among others. The Kind BH intake team handles insurance verification and prior authorization, making it easier for families to focus on their child's care.

19 Locations Across Two States

Kind BH serves families across the Charlotte area, Triangle, Triad, Eastern NC, Western NC, and Savannah, Georgia. Clinics are purpose-built environments designed specifically for children with autism, featuring classroom-like settings that support structured learning and peer interaction. Approximately 90% of services are delivered in these clinic spaces, with individualized accommodations available in home, school, or community settings when clinically appropriate.

Kind Behavioral Health Locations:

- Concord, NC

- Huntersville, NC

- Matthews, NC

- McAdenville, NC

- Midtown Charlotte, NC

- Pineville, NC

- Fayetteville, NC

- Greenville, NC

- West Fayetteville, NC

- Wilmington, NC

- Greensboro, NC

- Winston-Salem, NC

- Durham, NC

- Holly Springs, NC

- Northeast Raleigh, NC

- Southeast Raleigh, NC

- South Durham (RTP), NC

- Asheville, NC

- Savannah, GA

About Kind Behavioral Health

Kind Behavioral Health has proudly served families across North Carolina for over 15 years. Its mission is to improve the lives of children with autism, their families, and their surrounding communities through compassionate, evidence-based ABA therapy. The organization's guiding values — think big, have fun, do good, and be kind — shape everything from clinical care to the culture it fosters for its team of clinicians.

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