Silicon Valley Aesthetic Dermatology Announces New Content for Skincare and Hair Transplant

Silicon Valley Aesthetic Dermatology is pleased to announce new content for skincare and hair transplant procedures.

Sun-damaged or generally bad skin can be embarrassing and frustrating. For a man who prefers to sport a beard, bad skin can make it difficult for it to grow correctly” — Dr. Miguel Canales

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silicon Valley Aesthetic Dermatology , a skincare clinic serving the Bay Area ( https://svaestheticderm.com/ ), is proud to announce new content on men’s skincare and hair loss. Sun damage can impact a man’s face in two ways: bad skin and a patchy beard."Sun-damaged or generally bad skin can be embarrassing and frustrating. For a man who prefers to sport a beard, bad skin can make it difficult for it to grow correctly,” explained Dr. Miguel Canales, Medical Director of Silicon Valley Aesthetic Dermatology. “Patchy and flaky skin can be smoothed out with a laser treatment. Then, if a beard transplant is needed, I can manage that as well.”The new content discussing the pros and cons of summer tans can be reviewed at https://svaestheticderm.com/blog/2026/05/07/is-it-time-to-rethink-the-summer-tan-plan/ . Data shows California offers around 258 sunny days a year. The state is on the list of states with many , along with Arizona, Texas, and New Mexico. California residents are at greater risk of sun damage than other United States residents. Sun-damaged skin can present as uneven pigmentation, deep wrinkles, and dry, scaly patches. Professional laser skin rejuvenation can help smooth the top layers of the skin and promote collagen production. Silicon Valley Aesthetic Dermatology is a full-service professional skincare clinic in Foster City. The clinic provides skincare treatments at the clinic level to address sun damage and skin conditions such as acne, acne scars, rosacea, melasma, and fine lines. In addition, professional laser treatments can help fade dark spots and stretch marks.Skin problems may also affect beard growth. Sebum overproduction and dry, irritated skin can mitigate the goal of a full beard. Individuals seeking support with skincare and hair transplants can contact Dr. Miguel Canales for a consultation and thorough exam. Dr. Canales serves men and women in the Bay Area. The clinic offers several treatments to help clear up sun-damaged skin. Laser skin treatments include ULTherapy, IPL/BBL Photofacial, Halo Procedure, and laser skin resurfacing.Bay Area men seeking support for a fuller beard can speak with Dr. Canales about hair transplant options. The hair transplant robot, known for its successful results on the head, can also be used on facial hair. Men can review the page focused on beard transplants at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/beard-transplant/ The National Library of Medicine released a study on the impact of sun exposure on the skin. The study indicates that 60% of the individuals studied expressed concern about sun-damaged skin. The full article on tanning and skincare can be reviewed at https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3159385/ ABOUT SILICON VALLEY AESTHETIC DERMATOLOGYSilicon Valley Aesthetic Dermatology ( https://svaestheticderm.com/ ) is a top-rated skin care clinic serving clients in Foster City on the Peninsula. The medical spa employs best-in-class estheticians and skin care 'doctors' for San Mateo, Burlingame, Belmont, Redwood City, and south of San Carlos. The skin care clinic offers a range of treatments, including microdermabrasion, laser skin rejuvenation, nano skin peel, micro skin peel, and therapeutic services. Skin tightening regimes and photo facials are also available at the clinic. Bay Area residents searching for injectables can find a list of popular brands, including Botox, Belotero, Juvederm, and Kybella. Individuals considering treatments for adult acne and other dermatological conditions can support the clinic.

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