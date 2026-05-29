ʻEwa Convenience Center May Experience Delays May 29 Due to pothole repairs

HONOLULU – The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Environmental Services (ENV) advises residents that the Ewa Convenience Center may experience temporary delays on Friday, May 29, due to repaving work at the facility.

Crews will be doing pothole repairs within the facility from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. This work may result in traffic delays.

Traffic control will be in place, however, motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and use caution when driving in the area.

The ʻEwa Convenience Center will remain open and continue normal operations during this time.

ENV appreciates the public’s patience and understanding as this necessary work is completed to improve the road conditions in the facility.



Department of Environmental Services

City and County of Honolulu

YouTube: @CCHNL_ENV

Instagram: @hnl.env

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