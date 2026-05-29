Dry Dock 4 project capitalizes on early finish to prevent future fleet downtime

Initial seismic work on Dry Dock 4 at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS & IMF) finished five months ahead of schedule in April. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest project underscores the importance of seismic resilience in the area, and its early completion paved the way for additional work.

Together with Program Management Office 555 (PMO 555), NAVFAC Northwest will capitalize on the accelerated timeline to further reinforce and upgrade the historic structure using One Big Beautiful Bill Act funds.

"Completing the anchor installation five months early is a monumental win for our team and the fleet," said Capt. Preston Taylor, commanding officer of NAVFAC Northwest. "Because the contractors and our NAVFAC team worked so efficiently, we can use this new schedule window to execute even more seismic mitigations, saving the Navy significant time and money down the road."

The expanded project scope includes comprehensive soil improvements, structural upgrades to the pump well and supplementary anchors to fully reinforce the dry dock – all using the same contracting team from the initial scope of work. These enhancements restore capabilities and offer versatility to better support the fleet with a trusted team proven to get the job done.

The additional work at Dry Dock 4 will finish in time for the dock’s next scheduled maintenance availability. Absorbing this additional work during the five-month early completion window prevents more than a year of critical downtime for the dry dock in addition to the money saved.

The integrated efforts of PSNS & IMF, PMO 555, NAVFAC Northwest and the team of contractors ensure Dry Dock 4 will operate safely for many years to come.

– USN –

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command that delivers life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to the fleet and Marine Corps priorities. Follow us at http://www.facebook.com/navfac, and http://www.x.com/navfac. Read Seabee Magazine online at http://seabeemagazine.navylive.dodlive.mil/.