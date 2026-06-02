Goflow Launches Sales Trends Analytics to Help Multichannel Sellers See What’s Moving, Working, and Making Money

New workspace helps sellers analyze sales, profit, margin, fees, and performance trends across stores, products, listings, and brands.

Revenue alone does not tell the whole story. Sellers need to know whether units moved, profit followed, and margin held.” — Max Hauer, Founder and CEO, Goflow

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goflow, a leading multichannel operating system, today announced the launch of Sales Trends Analytics, a new analytics workspace that helps sellers analyze sales performance across stores, products, and listings without rebuilding reports by hand.For serious multichannel sellers, the questions never stop. Which store is growing? Which products are carrying the week? Which listings are moving units but hurting margin? Which brand is up? Which category is slowing? Where are fees eating into profit?Most teams can answer some of these questions eventually. But it often requires exports, marketplace reports, spreadsheets, settlement data, finance input, and manual cleanup. By the time one view is built, the next question has already surfaced.Sales Trends Analytics gives sellers a more flexible way to work with the numbers. Teams can analyze performance inside Goflow by store, product, and listing, then filter by warehouse, brand, category, manufacturer, and order-date range. They can also compare the metrics operators and finance teams rely on, including orders, units, COGS, GMV, shipping charges, other charges, commissions and fees, discounts, revenue, profit, margin, estimated profit, estimated margin, and average order value.“Sellers should not have to rebuild the same sales reports every time they need a different answer,” said Max Hauer, Founder and CEO at Goflow. “Sales Trends Analytics gives teams a practical way to see what moved, what worked, and what made money, using the operational data already running through Goflow.”The launch addresses a common challenge for multichannel sellers: the data exists, but it is often trapped in separate systems. Orders may live in one place, marketplace activity in another, COGS somewhere else, fees in settlement data, and product or listing details spread across channels. That fragmentation can turn basic business questions into reporting projects.Goflow already brings together the operational foundation sellers rely on, including orders, inventory, warehouses, fulfillment, shipping, listings, catalog, reporting, and analytics. Sales Trends Analytics turns that connected foundation into a workspace sellers can explore, allowing teams to move from one question to the next without starting over.With Sales Trends Analytics, Goflow sellers can:• Analyze sales performance by store, product, and listing• View recent windows such as the past 7, 14, 21, or 30 days, or set a custom order-date range• Filter performance by warehouse, brand, category, and manufacturer• Compare revenue, COGS, fees, discounts, profit, margin, estimated profit, estimated margin, and average order value• Find products, listings, and stores driving performance• Identify recent performance shifts across stores, products, and listings• Reduce the need for manual exports, spreadsheet rebuilds, and disconnected reportingFor sellers, Sales Trends Analytics helps identify what changed and where to focus. For finance and leadership teams, it places revenue next to the costs, fees, discounts, profit, and margin metrics needed to understand whether growth is healthy. For marketplace, catalog, and product teams, it makes it easier to see which stores, listings, brands, categories, and manufacturers are performing and which need attention.“Revenue alone does not tell the whole story,” added Hauer. “Sellers need to know whether units moved, whether profit followed, and whether margin held. Sales Trends Analytics helps teams get those answers faster, from the same system they use to run the operation.”The launch reflects Goflow’s continued investment in helping sellers unify, automate, and control their multichannel commerce operations. As sellers grow across marketplaces, warehouses, brands, and product lines, Goflow is focused on making business performance easier to understand and act on.Sales Trends Analytics is now available in Goflow.About GoflowGoflow is a leading multichannel operating system built for serious sellers. Goflow helps commerce teams unify, automate, and control operations across marketplaces, inventory, orders, fulfillment, shipping, catalog, reporting, and analytics workflows. By bringing critical commerce operations into one system, Goflow helps sellers streamline complexity and scale with clarity, speed, and confidence.For more information, visit goflow.com . To see Goflow in action, book a demo

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