Culp honors Indiana Beach for 100 years of fun

STATEHOUSE (May 29, 2026) – State Rep. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) recently presented Indiana Beach with a resolution to recognize its 100 years of hospitality, community and summer fun.

"Indiana Beach has been a longtime destination for countless Hoosiers and has greatly impacted our community and state," Culp said. "It is an honor to help them celebrate 100 years with the hope for many more."

Culp said since 1926, Indiana Beach has been a staple in northwest Indiana, providing hundreds of seasonal jobs and supporting the regional economy. The park runs along Lake Shafer and features a historic boardwalk, classic rides and hometown charm that attracts families from across the state.

Read the full resolution celebrating the 100th anniversary of Indiana Beach at iga.in.gov.

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State Rep. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) represents House District 16,

which includes portions of Jasper, Pulaski, Starke and White counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.