Oasis Recovery Center Now Accepts Medicaid, Opening Doors to Comprehensive Addiction Treatment for More Floridians

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Fort Myers facility offers full continuum of care — from medical detox to dual diagnosis treatment — with Medicaid coverage now accepted

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oasis Recovery Center, a South Florida rehab center located in Fort Myers, Florida, today announced that it now accepts Medicaid, significantly expanding access to high-quality substance use disorder treatment for individuals and families across the state.

The announcement means that Floridians enrolled in Medicaid can now access Oasis Recovery Center's full continuum of care — including medical detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient programming, and dual diagnosis treatment — with coverage already in place.

A Full Continuum of Evidence-Based Care

Oasis Recovery Center offers a structured, clinically driven treatment pathway designed to meet clients wherever they are in their recovery journey:

- Medical Detoxification — Around-the-clock medically supervised withdrawal management, providing a safe and comfortable foundation for treatment.

Residential Treatment — Immersive inpatient care in a calm, private setting, with individualized treatment plans, evidence-based therapies, and 24/7 clinical support.

- Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) — Intensive full-day programming for clients who require structured support without round-the-clock residence.

Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) — Flexible, structured therapy that allows clients to maintain work and family commitments while continuing their recovery.

- Dual Diagnosis Treatment — Integrated care for co-occurring mental health conditions including anxiety, depression, PTSD, and trauma — addressing both substance use and underlying mental health simultaneously.

- Aftercare Planning — Relapse prevention, continued therapy, and long-term accountability support beginning on day one of treatment.

Evidence-Based Therapies

Clinical programming at Oasis Recovery Center is grounded in research-backed modalities including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), group and family therapy, expressive therapies such as art, music, yoga, and pet therapy, and both 12-Step and SMART Recovery peer support programs.

Same-Day Admission Available

For individuals and families in crisis, Oasis Recovery Center offers same-day and next-day admission. The admissions process begins with a confidential assessment, followed by a straightforward insurance verification, and — when appropriate — immediate placement into detox or residential care.

Medicaid-enrolled individuals can call (844) 467-4450 or visit oasisrecovery.com to verify coverage and begin the admissions process at no cost.

About Oasis Recovery Center

Oasis Recovery Center is a private addiction treatment facility located at 3625 Hidden Tree Lane, Fort Myers, FL 33901. The center provides a full continuum of substance use disorder treatment in a supportive, judgment-free environment. Oasis accepts Medicaid, most major commercial insurance plans, and self-pay. All calls are 100% confidential.

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