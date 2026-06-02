Validcare and Univo™ IRB Alliance Creates Reality of Real-Time Clinical Trials

Validcare and Univo IRB unite eSource and a modern IRB to give sponsors, sites, and regulators real-time visibility into clean trial data—start to finish.

Together, we are eliminating historical lag times and making RTCTs an operational reality.” — Rodney Nuss, COO of Validcare

CASTLE PINES, CO & RALEIGH, NC, CO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Validcare and Univo IRB have entered into a strategic alliance designed to provide emerging biotech and biopharma sponsors with a modernized, end-to-end experience that makes Real-Time Clinical Trials (RTCTs) a reality today. By moving beyond traditional, fragmented CRO and IRB models, this partnership delivers unprecedented, real-time visibility into study data across the entire clinical trial lifecycle for sponsors, investigators, and regulators.Bolstered by recent FDA guidance encouraging the modernization of clinical research through real-time data access, this alliance answers the industry's call for transparency, high data integrity, and rapid decision-making.“Traditional CROs and IRBs use decades-old inefficient practices and tools that create data silos and lack the transparency needed in today's regulatory environment,” said Julie Blasingim, CEO of Univo IRB. “Univo IRB and Validcare have re-engineered the CRO and IRB partnership model with real-time visibility to data and statuses -- allowing more reliability to plan and execute studies with reduced risks, greater speed, and lower costs.”The true value of this alliance lies in the integration of Univo IRB's highly efficient IRB model with Validcare’s cloud-based SmartSource Clinical Study Platform. Together, they provide real-time visibility to high-integrity data via one cloud-based platform for all study constituents. This unified ecosystem seamlessly connects sponsors, clinical operations, sites, patients, and regulators, accelerating study timelines and reducing costs associated with trial execution.“Too often submissions to traditional IRBs require the use of archaic software and client management models that result in a total lack of visibility and communication as to status or turnaround times,” said Rodney Nuss , COO of Validcare. “Univo IRB provides us with easy-to-use, web-based tools, clear turnaround times, and instant access to a dedicated, experienced resource. Together, we are eliminating historical lag times and making RTCTs an operational reality.”About ValidcareValidcare is a global, full service, results-based Clinical Research Organization delivering radically faster, more reliable clinical trials for life sciences pioneers. We align incentives through fixed-price, milestone-based contracts. We combine a world-class clinical operations team with SmartSource™, our direct source data platform. The result: Real Time Clinical Trials designed for speed, reliability, and results—for sponsors and patients. Founded by experts with more than 30 years of executive-level industry experience, Validcare helps to bring life-changing products to market.About Univo IRBUnivo IRB is an independent Institutional Review Board that is revolutionizing human research protections to meet the needs of today’s trials. We provide sponsors, CROs, and sites expert IRB solutions, including IBC and consulting services. Backed by our AI-enabled technology, OneVerse, an unwavering customer focus, and a firm commitment to patient advocacy, we deliver an agile, reliable IRB experience that simplifies submissions and accelerates approvals. Learn more at univo-group.com.

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