North Texas Property Management Announces New Content on Rental Property in Plano, Texas

North Texas Property Management is proud to announce new content for investors in rental properties near Plano.

The housing market in North Texas continues to be very strong. That tightness creates high rents but also opportunities for investors seeking rentals in Collin County” — Jason Marascio

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Texas Property Management, a property management company focused on rental properties in Plano , Texas, at https://www ntxpm .com/, is proud to announce new content focused on rental properties in Plano, Texas. Savvy investors continue to acquire single family homes in Collin County, and then realize that they need a full-service property management firm."The housing market in North Texas continues to be very strong. That tightness creates high rents but also opportunities for investors seeking rentals in Collin County,” explained Jason Marascio, CEO of North Texas Property Management. He continued, "For renters, the good news is that we have many single family homes available to rent. For investor-owners, the good news is we are a top-rated property management firm in Plano.”Renters and homeowners can review the new content on rental property management at https://www.ntxpm.com/2026/04/25/perfect-plan/ . The rental property management team supports residential investors and tenants seeking single family homes for rent. The city of Plano has recently addressed the high housing costs by downzoning areas to encourage affordable housing development ( https://www.plano.gov/1277/Zoning-Ordinance ). Families may be looking to rent a house in a family-friendly neighborhood. North Texas Property Management can help individuals review current listings and pinpoint the right rental home in the Plano, Texas area. As for investors, the Texas-based property management firm can manage home rentals in cities such as McKinney, Garland, Little Elm, Aubrey, and Fort Worth.Property investors searching for property management services for single-family homes should contact the firm for a free evaluation. North Texas Property Management provides a list of services an investor can choose from, including rental advertising, tenant vetting and background checks, rent collection and deposits, rental home maintenance, tenant calls, and emergency home repairs. Investors can set up a discussion to review options for professional property management by reaching out to the team at https://www.ntxpm.com/plano/ The NTXPM staff are local property managers with specific knowledge around property management in the North Texas region. The firm serves individuals who own one or more single-family homes. Long-time residents renting out a home for retirement or other reasons can reach out to the team for support.RENTAL PROPERTY TEAM IN PLANO, TEXAS HELPS RENTERS AND INVESTORS ACHIEVE LONG-TERM GOALSOwning a home in North Texas can be a dream for many young families. The popularity of the family-friendly region has created a demand that may exceed supply. In addition, housing prices can be high. North Texas city leaders have addressed the problem by looking at strategies such as downzoning to create more cost-effective housing options. In the meantime, young families may be searching for a great North Texas neighborhood to raise children. And property investors may need a professional management firm to take on landlord responsibilities. A rental property team in Plano, Texas, can help renters and investors achieve long-term goals for a rental property in North Texas.ABOUT NORTH TEXAS PROPERTY MANAGEMENTNorth Texas Property Management Company is a top-rated firm serving rental property owners and tenants in the North Dallas suburbs, including McKinney, Richardson, Allen, Frisco, Plano, Carrollton, Garland, and Princeton. The team manages single-family homes and supports renters, landlords, and residential property investors.

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