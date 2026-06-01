National Cybersecurity Center Brings Cyber Safety to the Mainstream With MERENA, Inc.

The National Cyber Security Center

Spinoff Offers Individuals Cybersecurity Awareness, Knowledge and Solutions for Understanding, Managing and Mitigating Cyber Risk

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) today announced MERENA, Inc. , a spinoff company designed to empower individuals with the awareness, knowledge and solutions necessary to protect themselves online. MERENA, an agentic-AI solution, provides individuals with cyber-safety alerts, interactive solution sessions and tools so they can understand, manage and mitigate online risk — all with no technical jargon and with intuitive step-by-step interactions. By spinning out MERENA, Inc. as a public benefit corporation (PBC), NCC continues its nonprofit cyber mission while MERENA scales that mission with its solution to serve all citizens as a for-profit corporation. Both entities will remain grounded in the same core purpose: building a more cyber-resilient society.Introducing MERENAWhen it comes to staying safe online, it’s hard for individuals to know what’s real and where to start. That’s because, for the past 30 years, the highly technical cybersecurity industry has had limited success with individuals on a couple of fronts: communicating cybersecurity in more straightforward, less technical vernacular and providing easily managed cyber solutions and guidance tailored to an individual’s online risk versus a corporation’s. Against this backdrop, NCC introduced MERENA, which offers an agentic-AI solution to individuals — complete with cyber-safety alerts, interactive solution sessions through a personal cyber advisor, and tools so that individuals can be notified and check their online safety at any point in time.After completing beta testing in Q1 2026, MERENA, Inc. launched its solution at no charge nationally to great success, boasting a growing partner network and thousands of customers already using its solution and receiving cyber-safety alerts daily. Over the next 12 months, MERENA Inc.’s leadership team expects the user base to grow by tens of thousands of users, with the platform becoming the go-to solution for individuals to manage their online risk. To support its expected rapid growth, MERENA Inc.’s team intends to raise a seed round of financing over summer 2026.NCC’s spinoff approach isn’t without precedent, given it did the same with the Space ISAC in 2025. It is, in fact, a growing trend in the AI landscape. OpenAI, for example, went through a restructuring late last year to become OpenAI Group PBC, while the OpenAI Foundation retains its nonprofit model. Like the OpenAI Foundation, NCC will be a material shareholder in MERENA, Inc. and will continue to work closely with MERENA, Inc. as a key partner.MERENA, Inc. LeadershipMERENA, Inc. is led by the same people that developed and incubated the solution within NCC:Greg Oslan, CEO and ChairmanBernadette Maisel, Director of OperationsRachel Gardner, Director of ProductStephen Han, Director of EngineeringIn addition, MERENA, Inc. will have an experienced and highly motivated Board of Directors.“In a world where cyber risk touches everyone, access to trusted, easy-to-understand protection is essential,” said Kyle Hybl, Chairman Emeritus, NCC. “The National Cybersecurity Center is proud to introduce MERENA, a free personal cyber-safety advisor designed for everyday users. After a decade of advancing cyber awareness nationwide, MERENA represents the next step: turning complex cybersecurity into simple, actionable guidance people can trust.”“MERENA, Inc. addresses an underserved market of over 160 million people in the U.S. alone, with 60 million falling into high-risk groups. We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity in front of us,” said Greg Oslan, CEO and Chairman of MERENA, Inc. “After a year of testing with our users, MERENA has proven that we can help people to be safer online. We look forward to providing all individuals with the opportunity for safety and security that they deserve.”For more information, please visit www.cyber-center.org About MERENA, Inc.MERENA, Inc. is transforming how individuals protect themselves online. Through a first-of-its-kind personal cyber advisor, MERENA uses agentic AI to deliver clear, practical, and easy-to-follow online safety guidance. The platform provides a single place to manage the risks that come with daily online life, helping people better protect their accounts, devices, identities, and personal information.Incubated within the National Cybersecurity Center, MERENA launched as an independent public benefit corporation in spring 2026. The company is serving a growing user base and building a strong partner network to connect individuals with the knowledge, guidance, and solutions they need to navigate the digital world safely and confidently. For more information, visit MERENA.comAbout National Cybersecurity CenterThe National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) is a non-profit organization reimagining the relationship between humans and technology to create a safer digital world. Chartered by law in 2016, the National Cybersecurity Center unites communities, industry, academia, and government to provide tailored awareness, knowledge, and solutions to individuals and organizations, empowering them to safely navigate the digital world. From emerging technologies to everyday online safety, the National Cybersecurity Center is shaping the future of cybersecurity by ensuring that every person has the opportunity to participate securely in our connected world. For more information, https://www.nationalcybersecuritycenter.org/

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