Silver Sands Recovery CEO Lisa Waknin Shares Story Behind the Founding of Her Arizona Treatment Center

Residential Addiction Treatment in Arizona

Silver Sands Recovery Founder Built Her Program After Watching Her Daughter Fail at 12 Different Rehabs

PRESCOTT, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silver Sands Recovery, a Joint Commission-accredited drug and alcohol rehab in Arizona, was founded by CEO Lisa Waknin following her family's decade-long experience navigating the addiction treatment system. Waknin recently shared that story publicly, detailing how it shaped the program she built.

Waknin's involvement in the addiction treatment field began when her daughter started using drugs at age 16. Over the following years, her daughter attended 12 different treatment programs and relapsed each time. Waknin says she began researching the industry during that period, traveling across the country to understand why so many programs produced similar outcomes and what differentiated the facilities that did not.

"I immersed myself in the addiction industry because I wanted to know what could be done better," Waknin said. "Why do rehabs only last 30 days? Why does relapse occur so often?"

Her research led her to Prescott, Arizona, where she found a program that operated differently — offering longer treatment durations, residential living with structured supervision, and an environment removed from a client's home community. Her daughter enrolled, completed the program, and reached two years of sobriety. Waknin subsequently founded Silver Sands Recovery to bring that model to other families facing similar circumstances.

"I created Silver Sands Recovery for people just like me — families who are faced with addiction and want their loved ones to get better," Waknin said.

About Silver Sands Recovery

Silver Sands Recovery offers a full continuum of addiction and mental health treatment at its facility at 3636 Crossings Drive in Prescott, Arizona. Programs include medically supervised detox, inpatient, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, outpatient, extended care, and holistic treatment options. The facility specializes in dual diagnosis care — treating co-occurring mental health conditions including anxiety, depression, PTSD, and bipolar disorder alongside substance use disorders — and has particular clinical experience with chronic relapse cases.

Silver Sands serves adults 18 and older, including executives and professionals, and offers individualized 30-, 60-, and 90-day programs. Treatment incorporates structured life-skills development alongside clinical care, including job placement support, 12-step program participation, and outdoor activities such as hiking and sports. Family involvement is available throughout a client's treatment.

The facility holds the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval, BBB accreditation, NARM membership, and is listed on Psychology Today. Silver Sands is a CCN provider for TRIWEST and accepts most major private insurance carriers, including UnitedHealthcare, Cigna, Aetna, Anthem, and Blue Cross Blue Shield. Admissions staff are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

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