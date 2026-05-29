DEFENSE ATTORNEYS MUST BE ALLOWED TO ARGUE PRETEXT UNDER 'BATSON,' HIGH COURT HOLDS

Criminal defense attorneys must be given an opportunity to challenge as pretextual a prosecutor's nondiscriminatory explanation for excluding Blacks when selecting jurors, a divided U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday in granting a reprieve for a convicted murderer sentenced to death.

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