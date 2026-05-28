JUDGE SETS TRIAL TIMELINE FOR ACCUSED FSU CAMPUS SHOOTER

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A timeline has been set for the trial of the accused Florida State University shooter, Phoenix Ikner.

Ikner is accused of opening fire on FSU’s campus last April, killing two men and injuring several others.

Tiru Chabba (left) and Robert Morales (right) were identified as two men killed in the fatal shooting at Florida State University. (Stewart Moore on X and CBS Miami/The Strom Law Firm)

An order issued on Thursday by Tallahassee Circuit Judge Lance Neff laid out deadlines for submitting evidence, witnesses and pretrial motions.

Tallahassee Circuit Judge Lance Neff deferred a ruling Tuesday on whether to delay the October trial for suspected Florida State campus shooter Phoenix Ikner. (Sarah Cheatham/Pool)

Ikner’s defense team had previously argued to delay the trial, citing the large amount of evidence to review.

Judge Neff pushed back on the request, and Thursday’s order showed no changes to the trial date, which is still set for Oct. 19.

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