JUDGE SETS TRIAL TIMELINE FOR ACCUSED FSU CAMPUS SHOOTER
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A timeline has been set for the trial of the accused Florida State University shooter, Phoenix Ikner.
Ikner is accused of opening fire on FSU’s campus last April, killing two men and injuring several others.
An order issued on Thursday by Tallahassee Circuit Judge Lance Neff laid out deadlines for submitting evidence, witnesses and pretrial motions.
Ikner’s defense team had previously argued to delay the trial, citing the large amount of evidence to review.
Judge Neff pushed back on the request, and Thursday’s order showed no changes to the trial date, which is still set for Oct. 19.
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