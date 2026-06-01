Lydonia Sponsors Insurance Tech & Innovation Conference, Advancing Insurance Industry Expertise in AI Transformation

WESTWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia, a business transformation firm focused on Next-Gen AI, announced its Platinum Sponsorship of the Insurance Tech & Innovation Conference 2026, hosted by AltaWorld. The premier InsurTech event for insurance executives and technology innovators focused on digital transformation will take place June 10–11, 2026, at the Hilton Suites Chicago – Magnificent Mile in Chicago, Illinois.

The Insurance Tech & Innovation Conference brings together industry leaders to explore the future of insurance through rapid digitalization, with a focus on improving operational performance and customer experience. The agenda features keynotes, panels, and solution provider sessions covering AI-driven underwriting, claims modernization, cyber insurance, IoT, ESG integration, and emerging risk strategies.

Lydonia will participate as a Platinum Co-Sponsor alongside UiPath, representing the highest sponsorship presence at the event. Together, Lydonia and UiPath will connect with attendees to discuss how agentic AI can improve efficiency, visibility, and control across high-volume, document-heavy workflows while driving measurable business outcomes.

Lydonia will participate in the following sessions during the conference:

Reclaiming Insurance Operations: Agentic AI and the Shift Away from BPO

Todd Foley, CDO/CISO & Jacob Ortega, Lead Solutions Engineer

Wednesday, June 10, 2026, 11:35 AM – 12:05 PM CDT

The session explores how insurers are shifting away from outsourced operating models and using agentic AI to bring core workflows back in-house with greater control, visibility, and compliance. It also highlights Lydonia’s approach to identifying high-value AI opportunities, along with a real-world example from a $3B insurance brokerage.

The Future of Claims Processing with Automation

Todd Foley, CDO/CISO

Wednesday, June 10, 2026, 5:25 PM – 6:10 PM CDT

The panel will feature Todd Foley alongside other industry leaders to explore how insurers are evolving claims operations through intelligent technologies that reduce friction and improve consistency across the claims lifecycle.

“Insurance organizations are under pressure to modernize how work gets done while maintaining control and visibility across critical operations,” said Todd Foley, CDO/CISO at Lydonia. “At Lydonia, we work closely with insurers to identify where agentic AI can drive meaningful impact, and we look forward to sharing those insights at the Insurance Tech & Innovation Conference.”

Conference attendees are encouraged to visit the Lydonia and UiPath booth during the event to meet the team and learn how organizations are applying agentic AI to modernize insurance operations.

To schedule time with the team during the event, email meetus@lydonia.ai.

About Lydonia

Lydonia is a premier business transformation firm focused on AI Automation and Agentic AI. We help organizations unlock value from the platforms they already own – or are considering investing in. By combining deep expertise in AI, agentic orchestration, and automation, we guide clients through platform decisions, design solutions, and deliver measurable outcomes: higher revenue, lower cost, and reduced risk.

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