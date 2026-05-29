More Connecticut Homeowners Are Looking at Solar Amid Eversource's Proposed 11% Rate Hike, Ion Solar Pros Reports

Connecticut residents prepare for proposed Eversource 11% rate hike

Connecticut solar installer reports increased inquiries since Eversource's May 20 filing for an estimated 11% rate hike adding $25-$40 to monthly bills.

Connecticut homeowners who were on the fence are now running the numbers” — Tom Labbe

MIDDLEBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ion Solar Pros (iSP), a Connecticut residential solar and roofing installer, reports that more Connecticut homeowners have begun exploring solar in the days following Eversource's filing for an estimated 11% electric rate increase. Inquiries from across the state have grown noticeably since the May 20 filing, according to the company, with homeowners citing concern over future bill increases as the primary reason.

On May 20, 2026, Eversource filed a letter of intent with the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) seeking an estimated 11% rate increase across all customer classes, approximately 13% for residential customers. According to NBC Connecticut, the average residential bill would rise by an estimated $25 per month with regulatory approval of "securitization," or as much as $40 per month without it. The increase, if approved, would take effect July 1, 2027. It is Eversource's first electric rate review in Connecticut since 2017.

The filing has drawn strong public opposition. In a May 21, 2026 message to Connecticut families, Governor Ned Lamont cited Eversource's reported $1.69 billion in annual profit and a 23% increase in shareholder returns over the prior year. Attorney General William Tong described Connecticut families as being "crushed by unaffordable energy costs while Eversource executives crow to Wall Street over surging profits." Consumer Counsel Claire Coleman called the filing "one of the most consequential utility review proceedings in years."

iSP says the public response is showing up directly in conversations with homeowners.

"Connecticut homeowners who were on the fence are now running the numbers," said Tom Labbe, Executive Sales Director at Ion Solar Pros. "They no longer trust that the bill is going to stop climbing, and they want to know what they can do."

To help residents understand the filing, iSP has also published a sourced breakdown of the Eversource rate hike on its website. Every figure and quote in the article is linked back to the Office of Governor Ned Lamont, NBC Connecticut, or WTNH. The proposed increase remains subject to review and approval by PURA.

About Ion Solar Pros

Ion Solar Pros (iSP) is a Connecticut residential solar and roofing installer headquartered in Middlebury, CT, serving homeowners across the state. The company specializes in Connecticut solar installation, custom-designed solar energy systems, battery storage, and roofing services, with a 4.9-star average rating from customers and HIC license No. 0660303. For more information, visit https://ionsolarpros.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.