Big changes are on the way! Stay informed about important fee and licensure updates that may impact your renewal cycle.

We’re excited to share a few important updates regarding license renewals in Idaho including new fees, new licenses, and a new renewal cycle structure.

First, please take note that on July 1, 2026, select license fees will be changing. See details below:

New 2-Year Initial License Fees:

Application Fee $30 Individual License $60 Instructor License $70 Establishment, Dealer Facility License/Registration $50 School License $720 Apprentice Registration $60 Endorsement License $90

New Annual Renewal Fees:

Individual License Instructor License Establishment, Dealer Facility License/Registration School License $30 $35 $25 $100

New Biennial Renewal Fees:

Individual License Instructor License Establishment, Dealer Facility License/Registration School License $60 $70 $50 $200

*Reinstatement fees will not change.

License Renewals

Also beginning July 1, 2026, the Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses (DOPL) will continue transitioning to a 2-year renewal cycle. Through this transition, licenses within this board will ultimately expire on the original issue date of that license (if issued for a business) or on the licensee’s birthday (if issued for an individual).

Fee Adjustments: Beginning with the issuance of a 2-year license renewal, fees will be adjusted to align with the extended renewal period. Licensees will only be charged for whole years.

Current Licensees: Those currently licensed will be distributed based on date of birth and birth year (even/odd) or date of original licensure and its year (even/odd). See the tables below for additional details:

2026 Renewal

Even Year DOB OR Original Licensure

On or After July 1 Odd Year DOB OR Original Licensure

On or After July 1 Licenses will expire in 2028 on the licensee's birthday or license issue date. Licenses will expire in 2027 on the licensee's birthday or license issue date.

2027 Renewal (Those still on one year renewal)

Even Year DOB OR Original Licensure Odd Year DOB OR Original Licensure Licenses will expire in 2028 on the licensee's birthday or license issue date. Licenses will expire in 2029 on the licensee's birthday or license issue date.

New Applicants: All new applicants will be issued at least a 2-year license that expires on the original issue date of that license (if issued for a business) or on the licensee’s birthday (if issued for an individual). The birth year will not be considered for new applicants.

We understand that this process isn’t as simple as flipping a switch, but we’re confident this change will make things easier for you in the long run. Thank you for your continued flexibility as we implement more streamlined processes intended to support you, our professionals.

To help you familiarize yourself with the changes, we have gathered some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for you below.

Why is my renewal cycle changing? The transition to 2-year licenses is designed to reduce the administrative burden of annual renewals for licensees while improving efficiency. This change gives you more time to focus on your profession instead of renewing your license every year.

My fee is already increasing this year – why do I have to pay for two years now? We understand that implementing multiple changes at once may feel overwhelming, particularly for boards that have also voted to adjust annual fees separate from the upcoming renewal cycle transition. These fee increases are necessary to support ongoing operations and are determined at the board level based on the specific needs of each profession. The move to a two-year renewal cycle is a separate Division-wide initiative aimed at streamlining the licensing process overall. While we recognize that paying for two years up front may feel like a significant adjustment — especially when paired with recent fee changes — the shift will ultimately reduce how often you need to renew, lighten the administrative burden for both you and the Division, improve planning, and give you more time to focus on your profession.

How are my fees changing? The tables listed above show the new annual and biennial fees going into effect on July 1, 2026. Once you move to the 2-year renewal cycle, the licensing renewal fee will double to reflect the extended renewal period. This means you will pay for two years upfront, but you will only need to renew every other year.

Will I still be able to renew early? You will still be able to renew up to 60 days prior to your license expiration on your birthday, unless otherwise stated.

What if I cannot afford to pay for a two-year renewal right now? Please contact DOPL at (208) 334-3233 for other options.



For more details, visit the DOPL Website.

Thank you for your hard work and continued dedication.