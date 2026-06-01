Luxury Aviation Designer Edése Doret Expands Into Bespoke Furniture Collection Inspired by Cultural Storytelling

Edése Doret

Known for designing interiors for Gulf Royalty and elite private aviation clients, Doret is bringing his signature design philosophy into the home

Luxury has evolved. People want spaces that feel authentic to who they are and where they come from. The design has to tell a story.” — Edése Doret

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edése Doret, the internationally recognized designer behind bespoke interiors for private aircraft, yachts and heads of state, is expanding his vision into residential living with the upcoming launch of an exclusive luxury furniture collection.Best known for creating ultra-custom interiors for clients including Royal Jet, Saudi Royal Flight, Qatar Airways, the United States Air Force, Las Vegas Sands Corporation, and the 17th King of Malaysia, Sultan of Johor, Doret has built a global reputation for blending engineering precision with culturally rooted storytelling, an approach that will now shape his first collection of collectible furniture pieces.The new collection will translate the same design philosophy seen throughout Doret’s aviation and marine projects into sculptural furnishings for the home, incorporating rare materials, architectural influences and handcrafted detailing inspired by global culture, travel and personal narrative.“Luxury today is about meaning and identity,” said Doret. “People want to feel connected to the spaces they inhabit. Whether it’s a private jet, yacht or home, the design should tell a story which speaks to the individual.”The move comes as the ultra-luxury market continues shifting toward highly personalized, emotionally resonant design experiences. Increasingly, affluent buyers are seeking interiors that reflect heritage, craftsmanship and individuality rather than traditional displays of excess- a trend Doret has long embraced throughout his career.Born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Doret moved to New York City with his family after they fled political instability under François “Papa Doc” Duvalier’s regime. Raised in the Bronx, he developed an early fascination with aviation and design, later studying at Manhattan’s High School of Art & Design before earning a Bachelor of Industrial Design from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn.After early challenges, including rejection from major aviation manufacturers, Doret persevered, establishing himself as one of the leading creative voices in bespoke aviation interiors. Through his firm, Edése Doret Industrial Design, Inc. (EDID), he has spent decades designing technically sophisticated interiors that balance aesthetics with stringent aviation engineering, safety and regulatory requirements.For a recent Royal Jet Airbus ACJ320neo project in Abu Dhabi, Doret drew inspiration from regional architecture and materials found within the Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Hosn, incorporating natural stone and Arabic geometric detailing into the aircraft’s interior design.Now, with the launch of his furniture line, Doret is bringing that same immersive approach to a broader luxury audience.Doret is available for interviews and commentary on luxury trends, bespoke design, cultural storytelling in interiors and the evolving tastes of ultra-high-net-worth consumers.

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